Construction of ESAMI office complex in Lilongwe’s Area 42 expected to be completed by end of year

By Caroline Nyekanyeka

Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI) management team from Arusha, Tanzania was in the country recently to inspect progress of the construction of the state-of-the-art office complex and learning centre at Area 42 in Lilongwe, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The management team from the headquarters in Arusha comprised DavidConstruction of ESAMI office complex in Lilongwe’s Area 42 expected to be completed by end of year.

In an interview, Mlanjira said the ESAMI management was impressed with the progress which the contractor, Wahkong Construction Engineering Company assured that building will be completed before the end of the year.

“Right now we are waiting for glazing materials, two lifts and tiles which have already been ordered,” Mlanjira said, adding that the office complex will also be open to other users.

“Most of the space will be occupied by ESAMI but other space will also rented out. There are other space will be ideal for international organisations, government departments and professional services providers.

“Some floors have open spaces, which would be demarcated according to the needs of other clients. It will make for a great event/reception space.”

The G+3 building houses a lecture hall with a capacity of 150 delegates; a conference room, open plan office spaces, classrooms and a rooftop terrace on the 4th floor.

It is perched on perhaps the highest point in City Centre on which one can get a panoramic view over the treetops of Lilongwe here.

The building employs the use of 3 light wells which allow for natural light inside the heart of the building — in addition to creating a stack effect which allows for drafts within the building as hot air rises.

It will be interesting to see how it all comes together in the finishing stages of construction, and if these techniques will make for a naturally cool interior minimizing use of artificial cooling.

Area 42 is also earmarked for some major developments as a new 50+ rooms hotel is being constructed near the ESAMI complex.

Established in 1980, ESAMI is a diplomatic regional management development institute owned by various governments in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

It was initiated in 1979 on the foundations of the East African Management Institute, itself established by the governments of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as an intergovernmental institution designed to provide specialized top-level management training, research and consultancy services to its members.

The charter establishing ESAMI was signed in October 1979, by the member countries of Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, Seychelles, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

This charter was endorsed by the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, which officially designated ESAMI as ‘The African Centre of Excellence in Management Development’ in May 1997.

Programmes offered include Master of Business Administration (MBA – general); MBA in human resource management; MBA in customs management; MBA in transport economics & and logistics management; Master’s in entrepreneurship; Master of Public Administration; diploma in management & administration and diploma in human resources management.

ESAMI courses can be taken at study centers in Arusha; Dar es Salaam in Tanzania; Nairobi in Kenya; Kampala in Uganda, Lusaka in Zambia; Harare in Zimbabwe; Maputo in Mozambique; Mbabane in Eswatini; Windhoek in Namibia and Lilongwe in Malawi.