Congratulatory messages pour in for Waxy Kay’s announcement as Brand Ambassador for newly-launched lottery service provider Bridge Raffles

By Duncan Mlanjira

Over 1,700 and 1,000-plus likes attracted popular artist Waxy Kay’s Facebook when he announced he had been unveiled as Brand Ambassador for newly-launched lottery service provider Bridge Raffles.

He wrote: “Mwala okanidwa pano uli pangodya (the stone that the builder refused is now a cornerstone) — thrilled to announce that I’m now a Brand Ambassador for Bridge Raffles Company.

“I’m honored to represent such an amazing brand and can’t wait to share their vision with you all. Thanks to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Here’s to new adventures and opportunities — follow the Bridge Raffles page; www.webtickets.mw.”

After six hours, the post received an overwhelming pouring of congratulatory messages for the popular Afro Hip Hop music artist, known for his hits — ‘Akatolilira’ and ‘Usayelekeze’.

The Blantyre-based rapper, Wonderful Kapenga, is son to late popular preacher, Bishop C.W. Kapenga, who passed away on June 30 this year — thus Wax Kay’s dedication to his late father for the recognition he has received from the Bridge Raffles Malawi.

His role as brand ambassador — according to the lottery service company’s Communications Consultant, Alex Banda at the official launch today at National Integrated Technologies Limited (NITEL) — includes Waxy personally drawing the winner every weekday to take place at 18:00hrs on Waxy-K’s Facebook page.

This was part of the launch’s celebration where Bridge Raffles Malawi announced a special raffle draw for the month of August — starting today, August 1, in which one lucky individual will win K50,000 daily from their K1,000.00 ticket purchase.

Bridge Raffles Malawi described the celebration as a “momentous occasion”, saying the “beloved Waxy-Kay exudes energy, integrity and popularity” amongst his fans, which resonate perfectly with the company’s brand values.

“Dad is happy in heaven [but] anasiya bread winner ndithu — let’s win this together,” Waxy Kay said on his Facebook, to which Moya Kamoto Bright responded: “The ‘mwala okanidwa pano uli pangodya’ is not necessary. However, congratulations young king — keep on shining.”

Prime Nibaratu joined in to say: “Amen and Amen brother, your dad is extremely happy to hear that super natural blessings. don’t mention more — there are still much more that are coming your way.

“You are yet to be surprised what’s coming your way; there is more extreme success coming for you. That is just a beginning of your milestone success.”

Melchizedek Makumba also said: “This is your opportunity to achieve your goals, the spirit of your father now is resting in peace.”

Bridge Raffles Malawi was duly registered with Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) in July 2024 having going diligent preparation and commitment to excellence in 2023.

Alex Banda added that Bridge Raffles’ primary goal is to ensure that their raffle draws “are meaningful and conducted responsibly”, saying the commitment to integrity is underscored by their collaboration with officials from MAGLA, who were present at the launch.

He stressed that MAGLA will ensure that their operations meet the highest standards of transparency and fairness and they have partnered with NITEL to manage their dedicated platform for ticket sales, accessible at www.webtickets.mw from August, 1, 2024 and the first draw will be conducted on Monday, August 5, 2024.

“This user-friendly platform can be reached via mobile phones, computers, and other smart devices,” Banda said. “For only K1,000, individuals can purchase raffle tickets and conveniently pay through Airtel Money.

“This payment feature is secure and duly recognised by our financial regulator, providing our customers with peace of mind. Each raffle ticket purchased online will have a unique barcode and be linked to the purchaser’s phone number, ensuring security and traceability.

“We are currently focusing on online and digital purchases to streamline the process and reach as many people as possible across Malawi.”

Waxy-K himself attested to the transparency, saying for every winning raffle ticket, the system will promptly contact the winner, authenticate their win, and transfer the prize money to their chosen platform within 30 minutes.

“This promptness and reliability are essential aspects of our commitment to excellent customer service and our goal of bridging their dreams.

“In these challenging economic times, with high inflation and unemployment, we are proud to bring some relief by creating 20 winners in August, each receiving K50,000 daily. This initiative aims to provide a cushion and some financial support to help our fellow Malawians navigate these difficulties.”

Looking ahead, the company says it has many exciting plans in the pipeline, including more raffle draws targeting various sectors and enhancing the social wellbeing of individuals in Malawi.

“We are also conscious and cautious of the environment we operate in, which is why we plan to introduce physical ticket pay points across the country soon.

“This initiative will not only create employment opportunities for our youth but also offer economic benefits by allowing ticket sellers to earn significant margins from their sales.”

On their part, NITEL’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Praise Mhango assured the public of the security and accessibility of the platform and confirmed that the ticket buying platform on www.webtickets.mw has gone live today, August 1.

“We aim at creating a dynamic platform and exciting raffle draws through technological advancements in the industry and customer satisfaction,” he said.

MAGLA’s public relations officer, Nancy Malata said their presence at the launch validates the company’s services to Malawi, adding that the regulator “is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and fairness in the raffle draws”.