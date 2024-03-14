Congratulations keep pouring in for Malawian Charity Gladstone after officially been presented with her British MBE award for services to nursing

* She also the kindest person I know and caring and I am proud to say we are family—Carol Timm

* Congratulations Charity, you deserve the medal. God bless you in your new identity—Florence Chaloledwa

* The leader everyone would like to have. Way to go Charity — just one in a million—Manies Kochelani

By Duncan Mlanjira

Many Malawians of goodwill expressed their profound congratulatory messages on Facebook after compatriot Charity Gladstone was officially presented with the prestigious Order of the British Empire (MBE) award she was bestowed to her for her services to nursing.

Pictures of her receiving the medal of honour by Princess Annie on behalf of King Charles III, were awash on Facebook accompanied by the deep messages of congratulations taking cognizance that the British MBE is no mean achievement — especially bestowed to a non-British national.

Carol Timm wrote: “So proud of my sis, Charity Gladstone for her achievement and getting her MBE. Not only is she gorgeous, she also the kindest person I know and caring and I am proud to say we are family.

Frank Taulo described the achievement as “news we love to hear” while Florence Chaloledwa said: “Congratulations Charity — you deserve the medal. God bless you in your new identity.

Gladstone, who is a Lately Matron of Cardiology & Respiratory Services at Gloucestershire Hospital of the United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS), is also president of Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA) — an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK.

When it was officially announced that she was amongst those bestowed with this highest honour, President Lazarus Chakwera promptly congratulated Gladstone, saying: “May this prestigious award inspire Malawians for greater service to humanity abroad and at home.”

And on his part, Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Thomas Bisika — who always offer total support to all Malawian associations in their endeavours of service in their host country — said: “The job of a nurse is about saving lives.

“This is what makes this job both challenging and interesting. I am confident that this accolade will inspire Malawian nurses in the UK and back home.”

Manies Kochelani described Gladstone as the leader “everyone would like to have!. Way to go Charity — just one in a million.”

In November last year, Gladstone was also invited to attend King Charles’ 75th birthday at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her role in leading MUNA in its contributions towards CoVID-19 pandemic.

She was also recognised for her role that internationally educated nurses (IEN) play in UK’s NHS and social care and for the King Charles’ New Year Honour list, Gladstone joins dozens of nurses, doctors and surgeons who have been honoured.

At King Charles’ 75th birthday, Gladstone led the MUNA delegation that included her deputy Patrick Vundule and Sala Kamkosi Khulumula, MUNA’s coordinator & publications lead.

MUNA, as an international nursing/midwifery association, has been working with Malawian nurses based in the UK by equipping them with the tools, skills, education and support they need to thrive within the UK.

MUNA came to the fore during the CoVID-19 pandemic when it lost one of its nurses in the UK that spurred them to work tirelessly to support members, educate the public on CoVID-19 and vaccines and carried out various voluntary work.

In April last year, King Charles also conferred an MBE to Malawian serving in the British Army, Corporal Kelvin Jordan Zingano of the Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff & Personnel Support Branch).

He was amongst a list of high ranking British Army officers in the ranks of Lieutenant Commanders, Majors, Lieutenants, Captains and others — recognised for their outstanding chivalry in the military.

His Investiture was conferred by Princess Annie on behalf of King Charles III alongside his fellow men in uniform, were recognised for their outstanding contributions in transforming the Army Reserves, a lifetime of dedication for a master craftsman and those who inspire the next generation of soldiers.

In 2022, Malawian Pretty Nkiwane (nee Chikowi), who is a children’s services manager at Hertfoldshire County Council in the UK, was also awarded the MBE in recognition of her outstanding commitment and dedication to children’s social care during the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Nkiwane’s grandfather was also a recipient of an MBE in 1957, for his work within the local government in Malawi.