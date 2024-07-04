Comoros v Angola and Mozambique v Namibia in tomorrow’s COSAFA Cup 2024 semifinals

Top scorer with three goals, Depu of Angola

* Angola defeated Lesotho 3-1 to take top spot in Group C on goals scored, having netted six times to Namibia’s five

* Namibia also won 3-1 as they defeated Seychelles and take second place in the pool with seven points

Maravi Express

The semifinal line-up is complete at the COSAFA Cup 2024 after the final matches in Group C were played yesterday, leaving two tasty ties in the last-4 clashes to be staged tomorrow — Comoros v Angola (15h00 CAT) and Mozambique v Namibia 18h00 CAT.

Angola defeated Lesotho 3-1 to take top spot in Group C on goals scored, having netted six times to Namibia’s five.

Lehlohonolo Fothoane gave Lesotho the lead on 26 minutes, but when Depu slotted a penalty just before halftime to level the game and moved to the top of the 2024 COSAFA Cup scorers charts alongside Namibia’s Bethuel Muzeu with a third goal in the competition.

Vidinho then netted a second for the Angolans on 63 minutes to ensure they would advance to the knockout rounds, before Miro added a second penalty late on to net his side’s third goal.

Namibia also won 3-1 as they defeated Seychelles and take second place in the pool with seven points, but advance to the semifinals as the best runner-up from across the three groups. They beat Kenya (six points, Group B) and South Africa (five points, Group A).

Muzeu bagged two goals, the first and third for Namibia, while Erastus Kulula was also on target for the Brave Warriors.

But a goal three minutes from the end by Seychelles’ Brandon Labrosse changed the complexion of the pool and dropped Namibia from first place on goal-difference to second on goals scored.

From the 18 matches played, 35 goals were scored with three each by Depu (Angola) and Bethuel Muzeu (Namibia) while those with two are Affane Djambae (Comoros), Brandon Labrosse (Seychelles), Austine Odhiambo (Kenya) and Michael Tapera (Zimbabwe).

The biggest victories were Zambia 0 Kenya 2 (Group B, June 27); Kenya 0 Comoros 2 (Group B, June 30); Zambia 0 Zimbabwe 2 (Group B, June 30); Kenya 2 Zimbabwe 0 (Group B, July 2); Lesotho 1 Angola 3 (Group C, July 3); Namibia 3 Seychelles 1 (Group C, July 3).

Meanwhile, MultiChoice is bringing the top southern African football showpiece closer home through live beaming on GOtv up to the final on Sunday, July 7 and the live broadcast details for the remaining games are (times CAT):

Tomorrow, July 5

* 15:00: Semifinal 1 (Comoros v Angola) – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 18:00: Semifinal 2 (Mozambique v Namibia) – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday July 7

* 12:00: Third Place Playoff – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 15:00: Final – SuperSport GOtv Select 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360.—Reporting by COSAFA website, editing by Maravi Express