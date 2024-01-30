Coalition of CSO’s demands immediate cancellation of deal for MDF armoured vehicles being bought from Sattar-connected company

* This should be coupled with “a transparent investigation to unveil the full extent of this betrayal of public trust



By Duncan Mlanjira

A coalition of 15 civil rights organisations urgently calls on the Malawi Government for the immediate cancellation of the ongoing deal for 16 armoured vehicles and the immediate refund of the initial payment of US$4,983,400 transferred to International Armoured Group — after it was first granted to a company owned by Zuneth Sattar, Malachite FZE.

They emphasise that this should be coupled with “a transparent investigation to unveil the full extent of this betrayal of public trust” and that it should follow accountability and prosecution.

“Perpetrators, regardless of their positions, must face immediate legal consequences to demonstrate that betraying public trust will not go unpunished,” said the petition — while emphasising anti-corruption measures be strengthened.

“The government must swiftly fortify the anti-corruption framework, signaling a genuine commitment to eradicating corruption from the highest echelons of power.”

The CSOs are National Advocacy Platform; Human Rights Defenders Coalition; Youth and Society; Centre for Social Accountability & Transparency; National Alliance Against Corruption; Centre for Human Rights & Rehabilitation; Centre for Civil Society Strengthening; Civil Society Coalition on Accountability & Transparency; Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre; Nyika Institute; NGO Gender Coordination Network; Human Rights Consultative Committee; Citizen Alliance; Malawi Economic Justice Network; NGO Coalition on Child Rights.

Released on Monday, the CSOs said they “vehemently condemn the recent clandestine actions of the government in its attempt to revive the sale agreement for 16 military armored vehicles, previously canceled by the Attorney General on January 11, 2022”.

“This shocking move, orchestrated with Sattar, a fugitive facing charges of corruption and fraud, raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.”

They describe the deal as covert, saying: “The government’s revival of the armored vehicles deal with Sattar, despite a restriction order from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, reveals a disregard for due process.

“The subsequent transfer of the deal to International Armoured Group and the diversion of substantial funds raise concerns about fiduciary responsibility and potential breaches of anti-corruption laws and procurement regulations.

“Beyond legal violations, this covert deal perpetuates corruption, betrays public trust, and jeopardizes national security. The transfer of military assets under dubious circumstances poses a serious threat to our nation’s stability.

“The diversion of funds highlights a reckless disregard for fiscal responsibility, fostering an environment where corruption thrives and compromising ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

“The government’s actions erode public trust, casting doubt on the integrity of institutions and revealing complicity in a deal that violates multiple legal provisions.

“Furthermore, the despicable actions by the government have implications for all ongoing court cases linked to Sattar. The maneuvering around legal processes raises concerns about the fair and just adjudication of these cases, undermining the integrity of the judicial system and eroding public confidence in the rule of law.

“The government’s covert actions not only jeopardize ongoing efforts to address corruption but also threaten the very foundations of our democratic institutions.”

In conclusion, the CSOs implore the government to take “decisive action, rectify this situation promptly, and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law”.

The fight against corruption demands more than rhetoric — it demands unwavering action and an unyielding commitment to the welfare of our nation. Failure to do so will deepen mistrust among citizens and undermine the very foundations of our democracy.

“Additionally, civil society stands united and vigilant. We will not hesitate to take prompt and collective actions should the government continue to neglect its fiduciary responsibility to its citizens.

“The principles of justice, fairness, and accountability are non-negotiable, and we remain committed to ensuring that they prevail for the well-being and prosperity of our nation.”