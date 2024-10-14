Coalition of civil society organisations calls for lawyer Kamangila’s safety as reports alleges that he facing threats for exposing corruption allegations in Malawi Judiciary system

Whistleblower Kamangila

* As they issue a statement on the alleged misconduct of Justice Kenan Manda, other judicial officers and a call for judicial inquiry & reforms

* Civil society strongly condemns any form of intimidation, harassment, or attempts to silence voices addressing matters of public interest

* As freedom of expression is a constitutional right that must be upheld, with whistleblowers protected from retaliation

By Duncan Mlanjira

Concerned joint civil society organisations is calling for police protection of private practice lawyer Alexious Kamangila as he is reported to be receiving threats for his life for exposing alleged corruption allegations in Malawi Judiciary system.

In a statement issued by chairpersons of National Advocacy Platform (NAP), Benedicto Kondowe and National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA), Moses W. Mkandawire adds voice to public concern over the recent allegations raised by Kamangila regarding judicial accountability.

“While issues of judicial misconduct are not new and have been raised on numerous occasions, the current wave of public reaction underscores the gravity and clarity with which these matters have surfaced,” says the statement.

“This heightened public response reflects the seriousness of the allegations, which, if left unaddressed, could further erode public trust in the judiciary — an institution that serves as the cornerstone of justice, democracy, and the legal profession.

“Civil society has consistently emphasised the need for judicial reforms to safeguard accountability, transparency, and public confidence in the judiciary.

“We align with the concerns raised in the Pastoral Letter by the Catholic Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, dated 24th February 2024, which stressed the importance of upholding integrity within public institutions, including the judiciary.

“We also take note of the Malawi Law Society’s (MLS) statement dated 13th October 2024, which not only highlighted the necessity of strengthening judicial oversight mechanisms but also confirmed that complaints about the conduct of Justice Manda had already been submitted to the Chief Justice.

“This development reinforces the gravity of Mr. Kamangila’s allegations and the necessity for a prompt, decisive response.”

The CSOs further underscore that the Republican Constitution “makes no provision that exempts any individual or institution, including the judiciary, from observing or upholding the law”.

“No one is above the Constitution, and every actor must remain accountable to the rule of law. In light of these developments, civil society calls for an immediate, impartial, and thorough inquiry into the allegations.

“We urge the Judicial Service Commission and relevant bodies to act swiftly and decisively. This inquiry is critical — not only to protect the reputation of judicial officers but also to restore public trust where necessary.

“The integrity of the judiciary is fundamental for ensuring access to justice, advancing democracy, and maintaining social cohesion.”

In underscoring the urgent need for judicial administration reforms, the CSOs demand:

* Swift tabling of the Judicial Administration and Constitutional (Amendment) Bills during the November Mid-Year Budget Review;

* Strengthening oversight and fostering meaningful engagement between the judiciary, civil society, and other stakeholders will enhance transparency, deepen accountability, and ensure the judiciary remains a pillar of democracy and justice.

On Kamangila allegedly facing threats for exposing these allegations, the civil society “strongly condemns any form of intimidation, harassment, or attempts to silence voices addressing matters of public interest, as freedom of expression is a constitutional right that must be upheld, with whistleblowers protected from retaliation.

“Suppressing individuals who expose misconduct undermines democracy and the rule of law. We urge the Police to ensure Mr. Kamangila’s safety and call on all stakeholders, including the state, to foster an environment that promotes free expression and empowers citizens to hold institutions accountable without fear.

“Additionally, we call on the Malawi Human Rights Commission to initiate a public inquiry into corruption and access to justice, in line with its mandate.

“The state will bear full responsibility for any harm inflicted on Mr. Kamangila or others standing for Malawians. As civil society, we reaffirm our commitment to justice and accountability and call on all stakeholders to approach this matter with soberness, impartiality, and objectivity.

“Only through a transparent and thorough process can the judiciary and legal profession remain credible and trustworthy institutions that serve all Malawians.

The civil societies are National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA); National Advocacy Platform (NAP); Youth and Society (YAS); Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP); Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT); Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC); Centre for Civil Society Strengthening (CSS); Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI); Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR); Citizen Alliance (CA)

As well as Civil Society Coalition on Accountability and Transparency; Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC); NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO GCN); NGO Coalition on Child Rights (NGO CCR); Nyika Institute (NI); Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRC); Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN); Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN).

Meanwhile, the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament says it has launched an inquiry into the allegations levelled against Justice Ken Manda, who is being accused of being involved in corrupt dealings, among other malpractices.

The committee chairperson, Peter Dimba confirmed to Zodiak Online that members of the committee met today in Lilongwe, where the decision was made.

He said if the committee, which will meet stakeholders such as the Malawi Law Society and lawyer Kamangira, finds that the allegations are true, it will recommend the impeachment of Justice Manda by Parliament.