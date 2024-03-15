Coach Mabedi names his final squad for the 4-Nations tournament next week

* Includes Gabadinho Mhango among foreign-based players as the tournament has been organised in a FIFA window and all players are available for selection

* First Capital Bank sponsors K50 million towards the tournament scheduled for Bingu National Stadium

Maravi Express

Malawi Flames’ coach, Patrick Mabedi has named his final 32-member squad ahead of the 4-Nations tournament involving Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Flames will open their campaign for the title against Kenya on Saturday, March 23 while Zambia will be up against Zimbabwe with the winners of the two matches to then play in the final while the losers will be involved in a third place play-off on Tuesday, March 26 at the same venue.

The tournament also involves Under-20 teams of the four FAs, whose semifinals will be played on Thursday, March 21 and the final and third place playoffs scheduled for Sunday, March 24.

Coach Mabedi’s squad of home-based players were camp in Blantyre for the past two weeks and moved to Lilongwe today, March 15 where he has included the foreign-based players since this tournament has been organised in a FIFA window and all players are available for selection.

The foreign-based players are goalkeeper Brighton Munthali of Black Leopard in South Africa alongside fellow local shot stoppers, Innocent Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets) and George Chokooka (Silver Strikers).

In defence, they are Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United); Chembezi Denis (Al-Qasim Sports Club) alongside Mark Lameck, Nickson Mwase (both Silver strikers), Daniel Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (both Mighty Wanderers), Yamikani Mologeni, Blessings Mpokera (both Nyasa Big Bullets), Alex Kambilinya (Mighty Wakawaka Tigers) and Joseph Balakasi (Dedza Dynamos).

Midfielders are John Banda (UD Songo), Robert Saizi (ZANACO), Takondwa Maosa (Brentwood Town FC), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa do sol) alongside Chrispin Mapemba, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Chikumbutso Salima (all Nyasa Big Bullets), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso (both Silver Strikers) and Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers).

Strikers are Gabadinho Mhango (Moroka Swallows), Chawanangwa Kaonga (ZANACO), Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors), Henri Kumwenda (Butler Men’s soccer) alongside Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets).

The four FAs agreed to the tournament as it will present a valuable opportunity for the senior national teams to face quality opposition in preparation for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifying campaigns.

The U20 tournaments will aid in developing and exposing elite youth talent while preparing teams for upcoming 2024 AFCON U-20 qualifiers later this year.

“Our four nations are committed to collaborating for the advancement of football development and transformation across the region,” said the four FAs in a joint statement.

“We believe hosting these joint tournaments will build camaraderie between our nations, provide high-level competition for our players, and elevate youth football programs across Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We look forward to hosting exciting tournaments that showcase the very best talent our countries have to offer,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, First Capital Bank (FCB), who are sponsors of Nyasa Big Bullets and the Under 19 Katswiri League, has invested a sponsorship package of K50 million for the tournament.

FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa unveiled the sponsorship during a joint press briefing with Football Association of Malawi on Thursday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

A report by Fam.mw quotes Chirwa as saying the decision to sponsor the tournament is to enhance the socio-economic fabric of the communities in which it operates.

“Based on our mantra of ‘Belief’, we have made a significant contribution to society on the back of a business that was the first Malawian bank to open its operations outside the country.

“As such, the four-nation tournament is synonymous with our vision, values and ethos. We are passionate about youth football and we are also proud of youth players who break into the main senior team hence the decision to be part of this historical event which will be hosted in Malawi for the first time in 20 years,” he said.

On his part, FAM general secretary, Alfred Gunda hailed the bank for the timely gesture, saying FCB has always been a true partner in football development in Malawi.

“It is with great joy to accept this noble gesture from FCB to sponsor the four-nations tournament,” he is quoted as saying. “This is a clear indication that the bank believes in football by pumping in 50 million in this tournament.

“The bank believes in the oneness and potential of the four nations. This partnership is a vote of confidence that the bank has in football beyond the borders of Malawi.

“As the host nation, we will deliver the value for the 50 million that has been put into this tournament. We are grateful for this package which has come at a good time,” he said.—Reporting on FCB sponsorship by Fam.mw