Coach Kanyenda denies Queens squad lacks depth after yet another injury disturbs his game plan in disappointing defeat by Uganda

* Made the same excuse after the Queens’ 70-46 loss against Australia on Tuesday

* Up next is against Tonga again for 7th/8th position tomorrow

By Duncan Mlanjira

Queens’ coach Sam Kanyenda attributed Thandi Galeta’ injury in the third quarter of the disappointing defeat at the hands of Uganda as to have disturbed his game plan as he had to make unplanned substitution.

The coach made the same excuse after the Queens’ 70-46 loss against Australia in Tuesday’s Netball World Cup semifinal qualifying match when playmaker Takondwa Lwazi got injured also in the 3rd quarter after an impressive 28-28 in the 2nd quarter.

When asked in a post match interview with MBC’s sports journalist, Frank Kandu in Pretoria whether that means the squad lacked depth, Kanyenda denied it by maintaining that he game plan was disturbed.

He also bemoaned of the Queens’ tendency to easily lose possession of the ball, which he said is common at Club level back home.

The Queens started strong by drawing 14-14 in the 1st quarter but were behind by five goal at half time (23-28) and they were 35-43 in the third before finally losing by 9 goals at full time (46-57).

A report on SuperSport says Uganda put pressure early on the attack taking advantage of a couple of loose passes on the part of their opponents that gave them a four goal-lead after the first five minutes.

The Malawi Queens then started playing with more confidence with some well-executed moves and drives down court, to narrow the gap to just one point with goal attack Mwawi Kumwenda commanding the circle, keeping her space well to keep her team close.

Goal shooter Joyce Mvula scored the equalising goal in the last minute of the first quarter and landed another one soon after to put Malawi one up. Uganda got one back, and the score went to 14-all.

At the start of the second quarter, Malawi wing attack Thandi Galeta went down after landing awkwardly on her ankle, she was helped off court and was replaced by Jane Chimaliro.

Mvula then landed two goals in quick succession to give Malawi a lead in a very physical encounter with the style of play typical of African netball and with players running hard at the ball.

There were several stoppages for injuries, including four minutes before halftime when Chimaliro went down and had to be replaced. Several cautions were handed out to both teams, some with which the crowd didn’t necessarily agree with.

Malawi goalkeeper Loreen Ngwira made some brilliant steals, giving Uganda star shooter Mary Cholhok a hard time and with halftime approaching, Cholhok, who also plays in the UK Super League, finally got going and with four goals on the trot gave her team a 28-23 lead.

There was no changes for Uganda at the start of the third quarter but Kanyenda sent in Jane Dambo as goal defence replacing Towera Vinkhumbo.

The report further said after enjoying a sizeable chunk of the possession in the second quarter (64%), Uganda continued to dominate the Queens in the third — this despite the efforts from the Malawi mid-court, led by centre Takondwa Lwazi, to feed the ball through to their goal circle.

In the latter stages of the penultimate quarter, Vinkhumbo, back on as goal defence for Malawi, received a warning from the umpire and that might have disturbed her concentration as any next misstep from her would have meant expulsion from the game for two minutes.

Uganda stepped on court for the final 15 minutes leading 43-35 and continued to build on their lead, not allowing the Queens to get any grip on the match.

Losing ball possession also contributed to their loss against Australia though the Queens rattled the Diamonds by drawing 28-28 in the 2nd quarter.

Meanwhile, SuperSports reports that the usual suspects will contest in the semifinals at the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town as the top four on the latest world rankings all advancing in the competition.

England (3) will take on defending champions New Zealand (2) and Australia (1) will face Jamaica (4) on Saturday — and they are the only countries to have played at every World Cup since 1963.

While Australia (11) and New Zealand (5) are the only two countries to have won the World Cup — 11 for the Diamonds and 5 for the Silver Ferns and a defeat by these two in the semifinals could see them out of contention for the first time since 1963.

World No 1 Australia were shocked by England when the Roses came back from an eight-goal deficit to beat them by one point and finish top of pool F.