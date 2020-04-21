Coach Jackson Mayanja says Tanzanian footballers are lazy

Football256.com

Kyetume Football Club head coach Jackson Mayanja has revealed the aspect Tanzania footballers must work on to hit the top of the world of football.

Mayanja who was coach at four clubs in Tanzania claims that he rates his time at Simba SC and Kagera Sugar as ‘the best moments of his career’ while stressing on the need for Tanzanian footballers to work harder.

According to Mayanja, the relationship with fellow coaches and the players at both clubs runs as deep, while he enjoyed a special relationship with the fans at both clubs who rallied behind him through it all.

“If you ask me the best places I have worked as a coach during my time in Tanzania, perhaps it is at Kagera Sugar and Simba,” Mayanja told Tanzanian publication Mwanaspoti.

“I had a great relationship with my fellow coaches, the players, the staff members and fans who saw me on the side of their favourites teams. They all gave me the required support that I wanted during my time at their clubs,” he added.

During his eight-year stay in the Vodafone Premier League, Mayanja also handled Coastal Union and later Kinondoni Municipal Council, offering wide knowledge of footballers in the East nation and knowledge to make proper assessment of the football environment.

“At Coastal Union and KMC, I had no problem working there but at the same time let me be honest to myself and say the times I had at Kagera Sugar and at Simba were the days that were accompanied by great joy,” Mayanga says.

The Uganda Cranes and KCCA legend has witnessed a couple of bright talents from the country, including Mbwana Samatta who is the only Tanzanian yet to play in the English Premier League.

But he thinks Tanzanian players are quite lazy individuals something which has stopped the majority of their prospects to realize their full potential.

“Tanzania has great talents but the players are somewhat lazy, you cannot get any further if as a footballer, you are not working extra hard,” added Mayanja.

“If they work hard when they are fit, they are guaranteed to go far since they are talented. But talent alone cannot take anyone far.”

Mayanja was sacked by KMC in November 2019 after a home loss to Kagera Sugar and remains quite a popular choice in Tanzania and there could be a return to the Kilimanjaro country one day for him, probably a return to improve the work rate or change the mindset of footballers in the country.