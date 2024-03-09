Coach Bob Mpinganjira names his U20 squad to prepare for 4-Nations tournament

Coach Bob Mpinganjira

* The squad expected to start their camp training on Monday in preparation for the tournament scheduled for March 18-26

* Flames’ coach Patrick Mabedi already named his 27-man provisional squad of local based players which went in camp this week

Malawi U20 national team head coach, Bob Mpinganjira has named a 44-man provisional squad for the upcoming 4-Nations tournament scheduled for Lilongwe from March 18-26 that will involve senior and U20 national teams of Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The players are expected to start their camp training on Monday and the list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Masitano Mziza (Chikago FC), Julius Banda (Ascent Academy), Shabil Mohammed (Manchester Motors & Spares FC), David Briaton (Play Football Malawi), Gift Goma (Topik Academy), Sherif Swadick (Nyasa Big Bullets), Amos Sande (Ekhaya)

Defenders: Kondwani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Hermas Masinja Washiri Jaziya (both Ascent Academy), Lazaro Winess (Agumbala FC), Chisomo Shadreck (Bulu FC), Owen Majiga (Ntopwa FC), Kondwani Tebulo (Nyasa Big Bullets Youth)

Midfielders: Mwisho Mango (Ascent Academy), Precious Kwalenga, Zanele Jussab (both Manchester Motors & Spares FC), Edward Thengo, Haji Steven, Blessings Kanowa (all Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Henzie Manganyera, Francis Malikebu (both Nyasa Big Bullets Youth), Chifuniro Kamenya, Wallace Adam, Daniel Kudotho, Oscar Petulo, Ismael Hasani, Chifundo Ngochela (all Mighty Wanderers Reserve), Antony Mwalilino Chrisopher Bungi (both Chikago FC), Kondwani (Simbowe FC), Madalitso Mwachumbu (Soche Madrid), Luck Mkandawire (Destroyers FC), Misheck Biliati (Namiwawa FC)

Strikers: Madalitso Safuli Ronald Panje (both Manchester Motors & Spares FC), Masebelo Kalua, Chifundo Maikawa (both Silver Strikers Reserve), Vincent Mkandawire (Rumphi Mighty Tigers), Wongani Munthali (Chikago FC),, Imran Dickson (Namiwawa FC), Stevie Palemeza Jnr (Mighty Wanderers Reserve), Webster Mzunda (Blue Eagles Reserve), Harvey Chirwa (Alpha Soft).

The senior national team, the Flames’ coach Patrick Mabedi already named his 27-man provisional squad of local based players which went in camp this week and the squad include:

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Austin Chirambo (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve) and George Chikooka (Silver Strikers)

Defenders: Mark Lameck, Nickson Mwase (both Silver Strikers), Dannie Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Chimwemwe Nkhoma, Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (all Mighty Wanderers), Yamikani Mologeni Blessings Mpokera (both Nyasa Big Bullets), Alex Kambilinya (Wakawaka Tigers), Joseph Balakasi (Dedza Dynamos)

Midfielders: Chrispin Mapemba (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Wisdom Mpinganjira, Francisco Madinga (both Mighty Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso (both Silver Strikers), Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Yankho Singo (all Nyasa Big Bullets), Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers)

Strikers: Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Christopher Kumwembe, Clement Nyondo (both Mighty Wanderers), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Mabedi’s squad will camp in Blantyre for two weeks before moving to Lilongwe on March 15 where he will then include the foreign-based players since this tournament has been organised in a FIFA window and all players are available for selection.

The three FAs of Malawi Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe agreed to hold joint football tournaments which will present a valuable opportunity for the national teams to face quality opposition in preparation for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifying campaigns.

The U20 tournaments will aid in developing and exposing elite youth talent while preparing teams for upcoming 2024 AFCON U-20 qualifiers later this year.

“Our four nations are committed to collaborating for the advancement of football development and transformation across the region,” said the four FAs in a joint statement.

“We believe hosting these joint tournaments will build camaraderie between our nations, provide high-level competition for our players, and elevate youth football programs across Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We look forward to hosting exciting tournaments that showcase the very best talent our countries have to offer,” said the statement, while indicating that further details on match schedules and tournament logistics will be announced in due course.—Info from Fam.mw