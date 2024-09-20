Coach Bob Mpinganjira expected to name his final AFCON U-20 COSAFA 2025 qualifier squad on Sunday

* We begun by assessing the players’ status, and now we’re shifting our focus to tactical training



Malawi under-20 national team coach Bob Mpinganjira is impressed with the progress his players are making as they continue preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) U-20 COSAFA 2025 qualifier to be played in Mozambique from September 26 to October 5.

Malawi, who have been in camp for more than a week ahead of the competition, are in Group C alongside South Africa, Comoros and Lesotho.

Mpinganjira, who is expected to name his final squad this weekend, told Fam.mw that the players are demonstrating enthusiasm and dedication as Malawi looks for its first ever U-20 COSAFA title.

“We begun by assessing the players’ status, and now we’re shifting our focus to tactical training,” he said. “The boys are improving day by day since we started our training, and they are very good listeners.

“We have a assembled a good team that will go and compete at the tournament and we expect to name our final squad by Sunday, September 22,” said the coach.

Meanwhile, COSAFA ranks South Africa as favourites to win the title they last won in 2018, saying they have traditionally been one of the powerhouses in the region in Under-20 football and will be looking to regain the crown.

The report says, they have claimed the competition eight times in all, with their first title coming in 2000 and they also hosted the tournament for 11 consecutive years between 1999 and 2009.

The added carrot for them again this year is continental qualification two places up for grabs in the CAF U20 AfCON 2025 COSAFA qualifier.

The side have qualified for the Africa Under-20 Championships on eight previous occasions, winning the silver medal in 1997 and they finished third in 2019 as well as two fourth-place finishes (2009 and 2017).

COSAFA further indicates this time around, it will be a tough road for South Africa being drawn in a competitive Group C along with Malawi, Lesotho and Comoros.

The top side in each pool advances to the semifinals, along with the best-placed runner-up across the groups.—Content by Fam.mw & COSAFA; editing by Maravi Express