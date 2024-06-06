Closing of airports and borders as industrial strike is tantamount to mutiny by national security officers

Immigration staff are in conflict with Brigadier General Charles Kalumo (rtd)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ministry of Homeland Affairs has warned officers of the Department of Immigration & Citizenship Services that the alleged industrial action of closing airports and borders as industrial strike is tantamount to mutiny, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit a felony on their part as national security officers.

A memorandum from Secretary for Homeland Security, Steve Kayuni dated June 5, further warns that “picketing at any apparatus of the Department of Immigration & Citizenship Services is an affront to national security of the Republic of Malawi [and] upon arrest and conviction by a court of law, there is a punishment of several years’ imprisonment”.

The Ministry is responding to a letter that is in circulation — and has gone viral on social media — that bears a signature of the Department’s Commissioner but does not specify a name.

The letter — addressed to regional immigration officers of the South, Centre and the North and copied to airlines in Malawi and transporters association — was picketing fellow officers to join an industrial action that was scheduled for today intending to close the airports, borders and immigration offices.

The Ministry advises all Immigration officers, the airline operators, transporters association that the airports, borders and immigration offices “shall remain open and operational as normally expected”.

“The acclaimed industrial action is illegal as their has been no adherence to the processes laid down by law. The Ministry will not resist to enforce the law as duly authorised,” said Kayuni in the memo.

The letter, allegedly written by the Commissioner, outlines that the Department’s officers “presented a petition to the Ministry of Homeland Security demanding the resignation or firing of Brigadier General Charles Kalumo (rtd) as the Director General within 10 days — over maladministration, poor leadership or lack thereof, incompetence, among others”.

“Prior to delivery of the petition, officers sought an audience with Brigadier General Charles Kalumo (rtd) to discuss issues affecting the Department and mapping the way forward. Unfortunately, the Director General shunned the meeting.

“Such conduct is not suitable for the office of the Director General. Resultantly, the petition was delivered on 27th May, 2024 and the 10 days expire on 5th June, 2024.

“In view of inaction from the Ministry, this internal communication serves as an instruction to commence industrial action from Thursday, 6th June, 2024.

“All borders, airports inclusive, shall stand closed until such a time the Ministry addresses our demands. Be advised that this protocol serves to protect the image of the Government at large, and the Department in particular, which has been severely injured by the conduct of Brigadier General Charles Kalumo (rtd).



If the industrial striker was to happen by closing the airports and borders, it would have created a huge diplomatic embarrassment on the part of the government as its stakeholder on sports, the Football Association of Malawi is hosting four national teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers — São Tomé e Príncipe, Kenya, Burundi and Côte d’Ivoire.

Malawi Flames are hosting São Tomé e Príncipe this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium while Kenya is using the same Bingu National Stadium as its home ground after their stadia were declared unfit to host international matches.

Thus Kenya’s Harambee Stars will play Burundi tomorrow before hosting Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday, June 11.