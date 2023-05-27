Civil servant wins solar power system panel in first draw of FCB’s ‘Zanga Phee’ promotion

Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa

By Victor Singano Jnr

Civil servant Shema Daudi was rewarded solar power system panel in the first draw of the Zanga Phee promotion being run by First Capital Bank (FCB) under its consumer lending function.

Ten others won various items FCB branded T-shirts each in the promotion that was rolled out last month, whose grand prize is K1 million at the end of three months in which customers are expected to to apply for a loan of a minimum of K1.2 million or to consolidate and top up their existing loans.

Gas cookers are amongst other consolation prizes and during the first draw held at FCB headquarters in Blantyre, Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa expressed satisfaction with the positive response they receiving from the customers, describing it as massive.

“We want to thank our clients for the overwhelming response towards the promotion,” he said. “The bank would like to incentivize existing customers who would like loan top ups but also encourage potential customers to access the First Capital Bank Civil Servant Lending.”

He reiterated that the civil servant loan is fast, flexible, affordable and does not require any form of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Malawi government.

The loan is processed within 48 hours and can be used to purchase personal assets, paying school fees, farming and business startups among other things.

Chirwa reiterated that the unavailability of mass lending solutions for customers is also one major disadvantages that cause clients to change banking services provider — hence First Capital Bank’s commitment to create a viable market segment for the provision of credit to the civil service employees.

The bank provides credit services to all civil servants that are deducted through the centralized Malawi Payments Solutions, and this include both its existing customers — but more notably also be available to non-customers.

“This will significantly benefit civil servants who currently have limited access to credit. In addition, these customers will be given the option of becoming banked by FCB and it should noted be noted that this market is not concentrated in one place only as it will be spread out all over be it in town and districts,” Chirwa said.