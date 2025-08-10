‘Christopher Kapanga was good corporate leader and a compatriot par excellence’

* Profound tributes continue to pour in in memory of distinguished and accomplished financial service sector player, Chris-Tofa Kapanga, who passed on yesterday

* Beyond his many accomplishments, he will be remembered for his humility, strategic foresight and belief in the power of partnership to create lasting impact

* His legacy of integrity, innovation, and commitment will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him

By Duncan Mlanjira

Christopher Ambrose Kapanga, who passed on yesterday at the age of 64, is already being deeply missed long before his interment at HHI Cemetery tomorrow — as pronounced in the profound tributes that continue to pour in in his memory.

Kapanga was Standard Bank Plc Board chairperson, and the public responded to the bank’s post, which said since he assumed in 2023, he “led with distinction, building Standard Bank Plc with vision, integrity and unwavering commitment to excellence”.

“His leadership inspired our pursuit of sustainable growth, even in challenging economic times, and strengthened our mission to be a true partner in driving Malawi’s progress.

“A respected corporate leader, Mr. Kapanga’s career spanned decades of service at the highest levels in Malawi’s financial and corporate sectors. Yet beyond his many accomplishments, he will be remembered for his humility, strategic foresight and belief in the power of partnership to create lasting impact.

“His legacy will continue to show our institution and inspire all who had the privilege of working alongside him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Ted Sauti-Phiri responded to the post, saying: “Chris was a friend, a good corporate leader and to many a compatriot par excellence”, while Alex Sawathi wrote: “Chris Kapanga always responded to my Facebook posts. On July 21, 2025 he responded to my post as follows: ‘Hahaha… at over 60, I am looking forward to sunset, so I enjoy myself. Get to 80 at your own risk — and make sure you are not poor’.

“Farewell friend. Sunset came too early. May your soul rest in eternal peace”, while academician and former radio personality, Holmes Banda described Kapanga’s sudden death as “a big shock [and] a massive loss to the corporate world and the nation. What a brilliant personality he was — yet very humble and easy to interact with. We will miss him”.

Mada B. Masache’s ODE said: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of your esteemed Board chairperson, Mr. Chris Kapanga. He was not only a visionary leader but also a guiding force whose dedication and wisdom left an indelible mark on Standard Bank and the broader community.

“His legacy of integrity, innovation, and commitment will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Standard Bank Malawi team.”

Born in 1961, Kapanga was a holder of a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) obtained from the University of Cape Town and in his corporate sector contribution, he gained extensive board and corporate governance experience from various local and regional corporations.

He has served in several Boards that included Press Corporation, National Bank of Malawi, Old Mutual Infrastructure Fund, Pride Malawi, Mwaiwathu Hospital, Marsh Insurance Brokers, National Planning Commission’s Core Advisory Panel and the Malawi Council of Legal Education.

An ardent and accomplished golfer, Kapanga was also Blantyre Sports Club chairperson. He took over from Ngeyi Kanyongolo as Standard Bank’s board chairperson in 2023 — and prior to that, he had a distinguished career serving as chief executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director for Old Mutual Malawi Group and CEO at Old Mutual Ghana.

On his post yesterday, president of Malawi Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAM), Daniel Jere wrote: “Chris Kapanga, AKA Tofa, AKA Padre! Little did I know that your birthday message to me yesterday would be the last!

“As William Shakespeare aptly put it in Macbeth; ‘Life’s but a walking shadow/a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage/and then is heard no more; It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing’.

“You led an impactful life, Tofa and you touched many lives. Fare thee well, Hamba kale Indoda!”

Honest Chirwa wrote: “Just 2 days ago we were in the same room — shared a word and now you’re gone. Death is painful. While it’s a fact that we shall all surely die, but the sting of death goes deep into ones soul.

“Such a humble and kind man. A family and professional man. Highly respected and valued Chris. Life is indeed too short. I will miss you. You supported and loved me.

“I pray we meet in heaven, when Christ shall come and death shall be no more. Though gone but his life was meaningful. Rest well, my father and my friend.”

They say we must honour and speak highly of those that touch other people’s lives before they die so that they should feel greatly appreciated — thus distinguished lawyer and former Blantyre City Mayor, Noel Chalamanda wrote on his Facebook account in 2020:

“Chris-Tofa, the definition of excellence,

Teacher of how life ought to be lived,

Your book of life will outlive generations,

Fools we are if we read it not!

Long live icon and happy birthday, Kopite.”

When Kapanga was appointed as Standard Bank Board chairperson, Holmes Banda wrote on his Facebook: “The news that Chris Kapanga, not sure yet if he is Lord (Lord Ken [Lipenga] will correct or censure me), has been appointed chairperson of the Standard Bank Plc Board was not a surprise at all.

“The gentleman had run an unparalled distinguished career at Old Mutual Malawi and elsewhere for a good part of his noble and impeccable life. This aside, I acquired my first golf bag from him and were it not for my elephant-size feet, I would have chanced my first golf shoes from him as well.

“And how he craftly avoided encountering me on the golf course, I have no idea but perhaps this points to how much a genius juggernaut (or is it juggernaut genius?) he is. Standard Bank Plc has just nailed it and congrats Chris.”

On Kapanga’s passing, the former Cabinet Minister, Ken Lipenga, posted a picture of him with Kapanga during a fishing adventure in 2023 Monkey Bay on Research Vessel (RV) Ndunduma — with just the caption: “This is hurting. Chris, oh, Chris!”

When he retired from the insurance industry in 2017, Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) honoured Kapanga with ‘IIM Distinguished Service Award’ for his “exceptionally outstanding leadership and professional competence” during his 37-year career in the financial sector.

The award was presented at IIM annual conference in Mangochi after which there was a golf tournament in which Kapanga also displayed outstanding golfing skills to win the tournament held at Mlambe Golf course at the Makokola Retreat — after posting a score of 37 points.

Soon after he presided over the announcement of Standard Bank’s 80% share split aimed at making its shares more affordable for Malawians, Kapanga also participated in the Standard Bank Be More Golf at Blantyre Sports Club, and he posted on Facebook the following day pictures of him in action — with the caption:

“I had the privilege — 26th July 2025 was momentous. Coming hot on the heels of our share split listing on Monday 21st July, I just had to be there, or be square.”