Chris Katongo excludes himself from his Zambia Best XI of all-time

* No player from the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad has made the team

* Including all-time goalscorer Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu but Kalusha Bwalya makes the cut

Maravi Express

Christopher Katongo, whose name is synonymous with Zambian football glory as the only Chipolopolo captain to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2012, has excluded himself as well as the team he captain in the AFCON victory from the Zambia Best XI of all-time he was asked to choose.

Pundits in Zambia and across Africa believe Katongo deserves to be included in the Chipolopolo all-time best 11, who earned a century of (103) with 23 goals — who made his debut on June 7, 2003 in a 2-0 victory over Tanzania in the 2004 AFCON qualifiers.

He enjoyed a successful national team career as the only Chipolopolo captain to have won African gold and even Côte d’Ivoire’s and Manchester City legend, Yaya Toure describes Katongo as one of the most underrated players of his generation.

“Katongo had been a captain for Zambia in the past, a really good leader; he was a hard worker in this team,” Toure once said. “I remember him in 2012; they were able to beat us in the final, and he led the team all the way he and Herve [Renard], my former coach, were like that—same principles, same mindset.”

When Zambia’s online publication, Bolanews asked Katongo to name his all–time Zambia Best XI, and he responded by saying: “My Best XI is from 1990 to maybe 2000 and 2002 before we won the AfCON.

“I feel the Best XI I am going to select is the one I think was [even] supposed to win the Africa Cup of Nations. They were so good compared to 2011 and 2012.

“It is difficult [to select] — it is just that we won the AfCON but they were good,” he said and went on to choose his squad that included Zambia’s and African legend, Kalusha Bwalya.

He named Efford Chabala in goals; Mordon Malitoli as right-back with Elijah Litana and Eston Mulenga as central defenders and Hilary Makasa taking the position of left-back.

“My number six is Derby Makinka, while my number eight is Patrick ‘Bomber’ Banda. In the wings, my number 11 is Kalusha Bwalya, 7 is Johnstone Bwalya, then upfront Gibby Mbasela and Kelvin Mutale,” Katongo said.

His bench is made up of James Phiri, Harrison ‘Wawa’ Chongo, Samuel Chomba, Kenan Simambe, Kenneth Malitoli, and Wisdom Chansa.

“That’s my best team from 1990, may be up to 2000 and 2002, thank you,” Katongo said.

Born August 31, 1982, Katongo — who won the BBC’s African Footballer of the Year award in 2012 — began his career with Butondo West Tigers and Kalulushi Modern Stars before moving to Green Buffaloes in 2001.

Whilst at Buffaloes, Katongo twice scored four times in CAF Confederation Cup that earned him to be spotted by South African side Jomo Cosmos where he moved in 2004.

He then moved to Danish side Brondby IF in January 2007 before changing clubs again in August 2008 when he moved to German club Arminia Bielefeld.

In July 2010, he moved to Greece to play for Skoda Xanthi before signing a two-and-half-year contract with Chinese Super League side Henan Construction in July 2011.

In March 2014, Katongo went back to South African to join Golden Arrows on a four-month deal, three months after leaving the Chinese club.

He made his international debut for Zambia in in 2003 and after scoring a hat-trick against South Africa in September 2007, Katongo was promoted in the Zambian Army from corporal to sergeant.

Katongo has appeared in FIFA World Cup qualifying matches and was

Player of the Tournament during the 2012 AFCON they won against Côte d’Ivoire by 8–7 on penalties after a goalless match — scoring the first of the penalties himself.—Reporting by BolaNews; additional info by Maravi Express