Chitipa United’s Ramadan Ntafu is first player to score a hat-trick of TNM Super League 2024

* Babangida Ishaya for debutantes Creck Sporting scores a brace and also has three goals to his credit

* As Silver claim top spot in Week 2 with goal difference; followed by Creck Sporting as runners-up

* Mzuzu City Hammers also have six points but are on 3rd on goal difference

* Mighty Wanderers on 4th with 4 points after beating debutantes FOMO FC 3-0 on Sunday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Chitipa United’s Ramadan Ntafu is first player to score a hat-trick of the TNM Super League 2024 leading his team to beat Karonga United 4-1 to move 10 steps up the table from 16th in Week 1.

Having not scored in their 0-2 loss to Silver Strikers, Ntafu is followed on three goals by league rookie Babangida Ishaya, who scored a brace when his team Creck Sporting beat experienced Moyale FC 3-2 and now has three goals after he netted one in their 3-1 over another experienced side Mighty Tigers in Week 1.

Four players have two goals each — Isaac Msiska (Mzuzu City Hammers), Adiel Kaduya & Binwell Katinji (Silver Strikers) and Blessings Mwalilino (Karonga United).

With one goal apiece are Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Nkhoma, Raphael Phiri, Prince Phiri (Moyale), Benard Chimaimba, Yohane Malunga (MAFCO), Hassan Luwembe (FOMO), Charles Chipala (Silver Strikers), Haji Wali & Dalitso Nahipa (Creck Sporting), Masambero Kalua (Mighty Tigers), Christopher Kumwembe, Felix Zulu, Wisdom Mpinganjira & Peter Cholopi (Mighty Wanderers), Zeliat Nkhoma & Samuel Gunda (Kamuzu Barracks), Yasin Rashid (Mzuzu City Hammers), Joseph Mwabungu (Baja City), Kelvin Kadzinje, Muhamad Biason & Emmanuel Saviel (Civil Service United), Patrick Phiri (Bangwe All Stars), George Chiomba (Creck Sporting) and Stimela Muyira (Chitipa United).

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers — who were on 2nd place after Week 1 — have claimed the top spot with goal difference of 4 following their second win after beating Bangwe All Stars 3-1 on Sunday.

They scored through Binwell Katinji (52’) Adiel Kaduya (63’) and Charles Chipala (83’) while Bangwe All Stars had their consolation in 90+2 through Patrick Phiri.

The Bankers are followed by debutantes Creck Sporting following their 3-1 win over Mighty Tigers in Week 1 and the 3-2 triumph over Moyale through goals from Babagida Ishaya (35’, 80’) and George Chiomba (54’) while Creck’s Aaron Chilipa scored an OG in the 6th minute with Prince Phiri scoring for the soldiers on the 52nd.

Mzuzu City Hammers, who were 6th at end of Week 1, also have six points but are 3rd on goal difference having moved three places up following their 2-1 win over debutantes Baka City, who are on the relegation zone (15th) having also lost 0-1 to Karonga United in their debut appearance of the top flight league.

Baka City are joined on red zone by Dedza United on 15th, who drew 1-1 with defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets in Week 1 and lost 0-3 to Silver Strikers while at the bottom are Bangwe All Stars — having lost both their two games (0-1 against FOMO in opening match and 1-3 to Silver Strikers on Sunday) both being away games.

Mighty Wanderers, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Kamuzu Barracks, are on 4th position with 4 points after beating debutantes FOMO FC 3-0 on Sunday — moving up from 10th in Week 1.

The 2023 title holders and quadruple champions Nyasa Big Bullets — who are gunning for their 18th title since the top flight league was formed in 1986 and the 6th consecutive of the TNM Super League titles — have moved from 5th in Week 1 to 11th following their two draws (1-1 against Dedza and 0-0 against Mighty Tigers on Saturday at home turf).

The 5th place has been occupied by Civil Service United, who lost 0-1 to Creck United in Week 1 but beat Dedza Dynamos 3-0 on Saturday while Civil Service United are 5th; Chitipa United (6th); Moyale (7th) Karonga United (8th); FOMO FC (9th) — all having three points but separated on goal difference.

Kamuzu Barracks (10th) and Nyasa Bullets (11th) share two points but separated by goals scored while MAFCO are on 12th place with 1 point sharing with 13th-placed Mighty Tigers but MAFCO have scored two goals and conceded two while Tigers scored one and conceded three.

So the race is on to dethrone champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who won a historic quadruple last season, — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, the Airtel Top 8 as well as the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield 2023, which they defended in this year’s edition after beating Silver Strikers through post-match penalties.