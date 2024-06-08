Chiperoni weather starts being experienced in some parts of Southern Region

* Lake users (Lake Malawi and Lake Chilwa inclusive) are advised that strong Mwera winds will be is in effect until Wednesday, June 12

Maravi Express

The much awaited Chiperoni weather, which is expected to be associated with windy, cloudy, and chilly conditions along with fog patches, rain, and drizzle, is slowly setting in.

An update from the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services indicated this morning that clouds had already started building up in parts of Southern Malawi with winds blowing moderately.

“This follows days of sunny, hazy, and hot conditions over many parts of the country,” said the update while advising lake users that strong Mwera winds will be is in effect until Wednesday, June 12.

The Department offers some tips to keep the public safe during this period, that include avoiding fishing, swimming, or using small boats and canoes during this period; wearing warm clothing, particularly the elderly and children and not to sleep in the same room with a charcoal burner.

Those with asthmatic conditions (mphumu) need to be extra cautious and motorists are advised to exercise caution due during foggy conditions as this reduces visibility.

In its weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow, the Department says the strong Mwera winds with speed of more than 54km/h will continue blowing over the country’s lake water bodies (Lake Malawi and Chilwa inclusive).

“To save lives and properties, all lake users including fishermen are strongly advised to refrain from getting into the waters during this period.

“Expect mostly cold, windy and cloudy weather conditions with rain drizzles mainly over the southern highlands during tonight and tomorrow morning.

“Generally warm, windy and cloudy associated with rain drizzles over most areas later in the afternoon.”