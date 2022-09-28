Chinovi launching human resource management book

Human resource expert Chinovi

* Book tackles various issues including inconsistencies between labour acts; terms and conditions of service

* And what organizations do in practice contrary to appropriate human resource management

* You find employees not being allowed to go for maternity leave or when sick, they are not paid



By Moses Nyirenda, MANA

Lilongwe-based human resource management specialist, Emmanuel Chinovi is launching a book titled ‘A Guide to Human Resource Management Practice in Malawi’ today (September 28) at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe and on Friday (September 30) at Crossroads Hotel Blantyre.

In an interview, Chinovi said his book has tackled various issues including inconsistencies between labour acts; terms and conditions of service and what organizations do in practice contrary to appropriate human resource management.

“You find employees not being allowed to go for maternity leave or when sick, they are not paid,” he said. “And there are terminations without disciplinary hearing, paying employees below minimum wages, non-payment of compensation when an employee is injured and no overtime.

“In addition, you will see employees are working without protective clothing on jobs which are dangerous to one’s life and working daily without any rest. You find the law is saying one thing yet employers are doing something different, therefore my book is targeting to address these issues.

Chinovi added that his book has been authored mainly for human resource managers, line managers, employees, Board members and any employer — saying these are the people who are mostly at workplace and they need to have full knowledge concerning human resource management.

He further said he will establish selling points of the book in Blantyre and Lilongwe, whose price would be announced at its launch, which will start from 17:00hrs in both venues.

The launch will be followed by presentations, panel discussions, book auction, networking cocktail and a live band, among other activities.

Meanwhile, Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) will host its 2022 conference from November 10-12 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi that gathers all human resource managers across the country to interact, share ideas and motivate each other on how they can uphold high standards in as far as managing human capital is concerned.

When IPMM received a sponsorship of K2 million by FDH Bank Plc, the association’s president, Godwin Ng’oma said the world keeps changing and there was need to always inspire each other on how they can utilise the digital way of doing business, saying: “It is gatherings like this that sharpen our skills in order to manage employees, who are the source of everything in business.”

Amongst several Malawian high profile executives as speakers, Kenyan Pepe Minambo, who is a renowned African motivational speaker and author, has been invited spice up the conference as keynote speaker.



Through his speeches made in various African countries and also globally, Pepe Minambo desires to inspire people to success — which is one of the pillars of IPMM that recognises employees as a source of success to any business.

According to The Standard of Kenya, Pepe Minambo is founding director of The Motivator Forum, an inspirational capacity building organisation and in his 25 years of residency in Kenya from the DRC where he was born, he has toured the breadth and length of the country, speaking to managers and employees of “many a blue chip company and students in learning institutions”.

He is an author with several titles to his name, that include: ‘Be Inspired Before You Expire’; ‘You Can Dream Again’; ‘How to Inspire Students for Remarkable Performance’; and ‘The Greatness Syndrome’.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express