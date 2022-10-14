Chinese medical team takes clinic services for free to Lilongwe outskirts communities

Team leader, Dr. Zhong Hongping

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

Members of the Chinese medical team — working at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and Mzuzu Central Hospital (MCH) — on Wednesday took their services to Mtsiriza, a location on the outskirts of Lilongwe, where they conducted a day-long free clinic to the residents.

Leader of the team, Dr. Zhong Hongping said the activity was in response to a call from the China National Health Commission that all medical teams are actively carrying out free medical visits for the people of the Africa countries.

The team provided basic physical examination for the residents and made some medical suggestions, prescriptions and treatment to those found with health issues.

Zhong said his team was very happy to carry out the exercise to the residents of Mtsiriza adding that they would also make some donations.

“We will also donate a batch of epidemic prevention materials and daily necessities to the local villagers on behalf of Chinese government,” he said. “Through these activities, we hope we can further promote the people-to-people bond between China and Malawi.

He added that this also responds “to the Belt and Road Initiative in making positive contributions to the construction of a human health community”.

The residents of Mtsiriza who attended the clinic applauded the team’s free services, saying their health issues would be attended without having to walk all the way to the hospital.

“I came here with a health problem — I have this excruciating pain in my joints and sometimes I feel dizzy,” said one of the residents, Pasulani Joseph.

He said he was very happy that doctors examined him and that he has been advised accordingly.

The current Chinese medical team is the 9th since the first team came to Malawi in 2008, which offers services in a number of fields such as internal medicine, surgical, paediatrics, obstetrics, anaethesiology and radiology at KCH and MCH.

In July, the team donated a batch of medical supplies to both referral health facilities on behalf of the Chinese Government.