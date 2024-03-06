Chimunthu Banda pleads for access to NEEF loans to large business operators who lost their property due to floods in Nkhotakota

* Some flood survivors at Dwangwa were operating large businesses such as garages, restaurants, lodges and bars

* Which have been damaged and the government should consider them because they have lost millions of kwachas

By Innocent Chunga

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Henry Chimunthu Banda observes that some people who were affected due to flash floods in Nkhotakota and are in various relief camps around Senior Chief Kanyenda, were operating large businesses and lost their asset capital.

Thus he suggested that the government should consider such people through initiatives such as the provision of loans through the National Economic and Employment Fund (NEEF).

Chimunthu Banda, who is Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North Constituency, made the call on Monday after distributing assorted food and non-food items to the flood survivors who are in relief camps in his constituency, including Dwangwa, Mtupi Primary School and Nkhunga Community Day Secondary School.

“Some flood survivors at Dwangwa were operating large businesses such as garages, restaurants, lodges and bars, which have been damaged and the government should consider them because they have lost millions of kwachas,” said the former Speaker and Cabinet Minister.





He said plans are underway to construct temporary camps in the area with support from various stakeholders and in her remarks, Group Village Headwoman Mgwinthi hailed the support from the Parliamentarian, saying it will assist people who are in great need in her area.

Nkhotakota District Council has hailed Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Embassy of Iceland, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other development partners for supporting the flash flood survivors through provision of relief items.

The Council’s spokesperson, Wongani Mkandawire said people who are living in the 12 camps in the areas of Senior Chief Kanyenda, Mphonde and Traditional Authority (TA) Malengachanzi are receiving relief items.

“We thank all partners for their support,” Mkandawire said. “WHO, for instance, has provided us with essential drugs to carter for the affected people for three months and the Embassy of Iceland has made available K14 million for the purchase of various relief items.”



Mkandawire, however, expressed concern that the current condition of the M5 Road at Kaombe and Dwangwa has impacted service delivery, making transportation of relief supplies difficult and hindering the movement of emergency response teams, among others.

He said although water levels have reduced in some areas, the disaster continues to impact communities, with efforts ongoing to mitigate the situation and provide aid in the affected communities.

“Improvement in weather conditions has allowed rescue and relief teams to access previously inaccessible areas and providing assistance to those in need.”

Mkandawire further said the Malawi Defense Force are working tirelessly to locate and save stranded individuals, particularly in Dwangwa.

According to DoDMA, the recent floods have affected over 14,000 people; displaced about 8,000 and claimed six lives at Dwangwa in Senior Chief Kanyenda in the district.

Chief disaster preparedness officer from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Natasha Bengo said people who have completely lost their households in the district due to floods will be allocated new land as their permanent place of residence is no longer suitable for settlement.