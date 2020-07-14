Chimulirenji dismayed by social media ridicule that portrays him like he is illiterate

By Duncan Mlanjira

Former State Vice-President and Member of Parliament, Everton Chimulirenji says he is very dismayed that some members of the general public have taken to social media and are ridiculing and portraying him as if he is an illiterate.

There is a Facebook account that has been created by someone in Chimulirenji’s name on which the creator posts unsavory comments in broken English as if it’s the former legislator who does that.

In an interview, Chimulirenji distanced himself from the Facebook profile and says the creator of the account is very immoral and what he is doing is pathetic.

“I really wonder why someone can stoop that low and ridicule me without being provoked,” he said.

“I have served my country as well as my constituency to the best of my capability and I really feel so sad to be treated like dirt.

“Malawians must learn to be respectful and not use social media to attack innocent people under disguise. Let’s stop this type of behavior,” he implored.

Chimulirenji has served as Ntcheu North East MP for 10 years (2009 to 2019) until he was chosen by former President Peter Mutharika to be his running mate for the 2019 tripartite elections.

However, he lost his seat but maintained his vice-presidency until it was annulled in February this year by the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court.

During his tenure as legislator, Chimulirenji initiated many projects for the benefit of people of Ntcheu North East such as upgrading the road from Ntcheu Boma to Kasinje to tarmac and constructing a 30m Livulezi Bridge at Chigodi to concrete bridge.

He also initiated construction of school blocks and Namitengo, Chigodi, Gowa, Chiwoyewoye, Mtumba, Katedze, Fiso, Jordan CDSS, Kaludzu among others.

He also constributed to the construction of teacher’s houses at Kansapato, Katedze, Mtsunduliza, Chikapa, Gowa, Fiso, Zaunda, Mphepozinai Kalumbu among many schools.

Chimulirenji once worked in the roads department of Ministry of Transport and Works as well as working the national grain service provider, ADMARC.

He then went on to established his own company in the name of Chimulirenji Civil Engineering.