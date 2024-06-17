Chilima’s untimely death should not bring about confusion—Archbishop Msusa

* Chilima was a man of great impact in society including the church in which he also held positions

Preaching at the burial ceremony of late Vice President Saulos Chilima taking place at Nsipe in Ntcheu, Archbishop Thom Luke Msusa of the Roman Catholic Church Blantyre Diocese encouraged people to maintain peace just as how Chilima could have opted for.

He emphasised that his untimely death should not bring about confusion, saying Chilima was a man of great impact in society including the church in which he also held positions.

He thus said Chilima’s legacy should be a lesson to every Catholic to be committed and devoted to God’s work while urging all Roman Catholic faithful hold mass in remembrance of him.

In his speech yesterday during the State Funeral at Bingu National Stadium, Sean Chilima, son to the late Vice-President shared his father’s dedication to great work ethic work and his devotion to his faith.

He disclosed that he would start his day early with prayers at an altar in his house, then join the 6:00am Mass at the church then exercise before starting his official work — which he made sure to complete.

And from all tributes that poured in to, and experiences shared with his father, are a testament to the great man the Vice-President was — thus describing him as a great role model, leader and a great family man whose legacy will live on.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that four people, including an expectant mother, were killed after a vehicle in the convoy carrying the body of the late Chilima hit mourners.

Quoting the police BBC correspondents reported that 12 other people were injured in the incident last night and were being treated in hospital.

It followed clashes between local people, the police and soldiers escorting the late Vice-President’s funeral convoy from Lilongwe.

Throngs of people had lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the coffin as it was being transported for burial and the report indicates that asthe procession passed through areas close to Chilima’s home, some people started to throw stones at government vehicles and officials.

In the commotion, one vehicle went off the road, hitting a group of people, killing four of them, according to a police statement.

The reports also quotes UTM Party spokesperson Felix Njawala telling AFP that there was some tension along the route as mourners demanded the procession stop so they could see the coffin.

“In Dedza, people blocked the road and demanded to see the coffin,” Njawala was quoted as saying, while also condemning the acts of violence, and asked supporters to refrain from any violence or destruction.

On MBC, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said the Party cannot tolerate violence at this moment since Chilima advocated for peace and “let us do the same”.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera assured Malawians that a thorough and transparent independent investigation will be conducted in order to establish the cause of the plane crash, saying even himself needs solid answers on what really happened.

He thus assured Malawians that he has already asked other countries to assist with the investigation: “I understand that Malawi Defence Force has its own protocols of conducting investigations, however that alone is not enough.

“Therefore, as of now it is necessary to involve independent investigators so that all Malawians including me should have solid answers on what really happened.

“I humbly implore all Malawians to remain calm and patient, as we will be waiting for the findings of the investigation. I also want to assure you that every Malawian will know the findings of the investigation once completed” he said.

The President emphasised that the four years he has worked with Chilima, he has learnt the virtues of patience, forgiveness, peace and hard work.—Reporting by MANA; editing by Maravi Express