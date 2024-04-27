Chilima urges Malawians living in Tanzania to contribute to their country’s socio-economic development

Chilima engaging the Malawians in Tanzania diaspora

Maravi Express

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima has urged the diaspora community in Tanzania to contribute to Malawi’s socio-economic development.

According to official Malawi Government Facebook page, Chilima made the remarks on Friday following a meeting he had with Community of Malawians Living in Tanzania (COMATA) which was held at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam, after attending Tanzania’s Union Day commemorations.

Chilima stated that the meeting addressed various issues, from the challenges faced by the community to how they can contribute to Malawi’s development: “They raised several issues, some of which are not new.

“These include diaspora remittances, land allocation issues, and bringing investments back home. Most of these are already being handled at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs level, but we have assured them that we will follow up appropriately.

“We have encouraged them that regardless of where we operate on this planet, we all have a responsibility to contribute to the socio-economic development of our country.”

He added that the meeting — attended by representatives of businesspersons, students, staff working at the High Commission of Malawi to Tanzania, among others — provided an opportunity to understand who is where and what they are doing.

Meanwhile, Chilima has arrived back from Tanzania where he and 13 other African leaders attended this year’s 60th annual Union Celebrations which took place at Uhuru Stadium.





On April 26, 1964, Tanganyika united with Zanzibar to form the United Republic of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, the country was renamed the United Republic of Tanzania on October 29 of the same year.

Chilima described the occasion of union meaning people coming together, doing things together, setting aside perceived or real differences as opposed to setting ourselves apart and dividing ourselves.

“Tanzania has 60 solid years of doing things together after Tanganyika and Zanzibar unified,” he told Malawi News Agency in Adar es Salaam. “So, there are lessons to be learnt like putting aside differences which could derail development for our people.”

Chilima said the visit was also an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries: “Just last year, Her Excellency President of Tanzania, Suluhu Hassan was our guest of honor during our Independence Day celebrations, and recently our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera also came for a state visit to Tanzania.

“So, it was important to join the celebrations as it boosts our bilateral relations,” said Chilima and in her keynote address, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the day should bring reflection on unity and hard work to citizens of Tanzania, and Africa at large.—Additional reporting by Sylvester Kumwenda, MANA in Dar es Salaam