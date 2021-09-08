Chilima to support ‘Kuyipatsa Moto Flames’ fundraising golf tourney on October 2

* Over 100 golfers targeted for team of two to be sponsored by corporates or individuals at K300,000 per team

By Duncan Mlanjira

The country’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima is expected to participate in the ‘Kuyipatsa Moto Flames’ fundraising golf tournament at the Lilongwe Golf Olub on October 2 which Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has organised to mobilize funds for the national football team’s preparations and participation at the Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The football governing body has in place a Flames resource mobilisation taskforce, whose spokesperson Tulipo Mwenelupembe is quoted by Fam.mw as saying they are targeting a participation of over 100 golfers.

They will play in a team of two, sponsored by corporates or individuals at a sponsorship fee of K300,000 per team.

“We are also engaging various corporates to partner us by buying some of our sponsorship packages,” Mwenelupembe, who is FAM’s marketing and broadcasting manager, is quoted as saying.

The event will be broadcast live on Mibawa TV and FAM Facebook page to avail FAM partners chance to exploit advertising collateral through advertising.

“The ‘Kuyipatsa Moto Flames Fundraising VVIP golf tournament’ will be the first-ever fundraising golf tournament in Malawi to be broadcast live on national TV.

“The partnership between us, the football fraternity, and the golfing fraternity has shown that through collaboration we can achieve great things,” Mwenelupembe said.

Chilima, a serious golfer long before he assumed the office of the Vice-President, participates in various charity tournaments and more recently he was amongst VVIPs in the fundraiser and launch of the Endowment Fund which Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) has set up to forever sustain the university’s teaching, research and needy students’ fees.

Meanwhile, the Flames resource mobilisation taskforce, which is led by FA first vice-president Justice Jabbar Alide, has lined up several activities up to December before the team leave for Cameroon where they are in group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and fellow Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) member Zimbabwe.

The host country Cameroun are in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde; Group C has north African giants Morocco alongside Ghana, Comoros and Gabon while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D with AFCON seven-time champions Egypt alongside Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Reigning African champions Algeria are in group E alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra-Leone and Equatorial Guinea in Group E while Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia are in Group F.

The hosts, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions — who are five-time tournament champs, will host Burkina Faso in Group A opener in Yaoundé on January 9.