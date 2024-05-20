Chilima applauds Malawi Red Cross Society’s ‘Cycling for Humanity’ fundraising drive

* We need to be part of the cause where initiatives have been taken to source money or goods for those in need

By Moses Nyirenda, MANA

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has hailed Malawi Red Cross Society for initiating a ‘Cycling for Humanity’ fundraising drive, which aims at raising funds in support of the Society’s efforts in carrying out emergency activities such as assisting those affected by natural disasters in the country.

Speaking at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe today during the send-off of the volunteer cyclists, Chilima said the initiative is commendable and urged the public to support the cause.

“As we have done in the past, regardless of whether there is a disaster or not, we need to be part of the cause where initiatives have been taken to source money or goods for those in need,” Chilima said, while applauding individuals, organisations and companies that assisted to implement the initiative — as well as volunteers that responded to the cause.

Some private sector players such as Diplomats Car Hire, Ekhaya Farms, Umodzi Park as well as the Malawi Police Service have made their contributions towards the cause.

The initiative aims to raise K160 million for disaster response and in his remarks, Malawi Red Cross Society president, Innocent Majiya appreciated government, individuals and the private sector for responding positively towards the fundraising drive and called upon other well-wishers to also support the cause.

The volunteer cyclists are expected to cycle from Lilongwe to Blantyre from today up to Wednesday with stopovers at Dedza, Ntcheu, Chiingeni, Zalewa and Lunzu.