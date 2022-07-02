Chikwawa citizenry applaud irrigation scheme project initiated by Round Table Malawi

Water tanks installed at the scheme

By Martin Gela Jnr, Correspondent

People of Sub-Traditional Authority Masache in Chikwawa District have commended Round Table Malawi for establishing a K16 million irrigation scheme to enable community members to grow crops throughout the year.

Speaking on Tuesday during the handover of the scheme, Geliyasi Village community member, Nenani Malunga said irrigation farming will improve food security in the district.

“Chikwawa experiences either floods or dry spells, as such, irrigation farming is a solution to food-insecurity,” he said, adding that many people in the area lost their crops due to Tropical Storm Ana-induced floods and were looking forward to replanting maize on the scheme.

Chikwawa South legislator, Illyas Karim said the scheme will attract people to live upland because they will be able to grow crops.

“Most people live in flood-prone areas to cultivate crops, which is risky during the rainy season,” he said.

Round Table Malawi president, Jason Pereirra said they drilled a borehole and installed a solar water pump system to easily direct water into channels.

“We wanted to support about 700 households with sustainable means of getting food and earning their livelihoods as it is not good to always depend on handouts for survival,” he said.

Scottish Malawi Foundation chairperson Robert Anderson, whose organisation funded the project, said they partnered the Tablers because they believe that it is vital that philanthropy is led from Malawi.

“Since 2005, the Scottish Malawi Foundation has supported the development of local philanthropy in Malawi such as Likhubula House on Mulanje Mountain,” he said.

Other donors include Quarry King, SS Rent A Car, General Tinsmith, Blue Cloud Dynamics and New Idea Water Pump Services.