Chikondi Mwanyali fails to break his own record as he retains Standard Bank Be More Race title

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Chikondi Mwanyali retained the title of the Standard Bank Be More Race half marathon (21km) yesterday in Lilongwe in a time of 1:06:00hrs but failed to break his own record he attained in last year’s edition of 1:05:45.

Also retaining their positions in second and third were Mphatso Nadolo and Chancy Master respectively and both also failed to break their own records — with Nadolo finishing in 1:06:34 against last year’s 1:05:52 while Master finished in 1:7:50 against 1:06:06 he attained in 2023.

The women’s 21km was won by Teleza Master from Mulanje, who also failed to break her record in the race finishing in a time of 1:24:22 against last year’s 1:23:45 when she came 4th.

On second position was Walise Chirwa in 1:24:53 while Enifa Kapinda was third in 1:31:34:62.

Interesting aspect of the 6th edition, under the theme; ‘Why We Run’, is the record number of participants at 2,334 runners as part of the support towards charity, whose proceeds will go towards Children’s Learning Centre of the Pediatric Cancer Ward of Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Present at the prize giving was Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi, who commended Standard Bank Plc for spearheading the fundraising drive towards assisting the children’s cancer ward.

She said the health sector was faced with a number of challenges and the gesture shown by Standard Banks should be greatly appreciated adding that other Banks should emulate it.

“I am deeply moved by the overwhelming response to this noble cause,” she said. “The funds raised will go towards the emotional and intellectual well-being of our children as they convalesce at the paediatric cancer ward of KCH.”

She recalled that shockingly, every year about 500 children are admitted for cancer treatment and this was a stark reminder of the urgent need for our collective support.

She noted that cancer was a devastating disease that affects not only the child but their families and loved ones, saying: “We are committed to ensuring that every child receives the best possible care and support during this difficult journey.

“The decision to use this race as a platform for raising funds is well supported, as it gives us a platform to reflect on our wellness and good health.

“As we run, walk and support each other, we are reminded of the importance of prioritising our health and wellbeing. This event is a testament to the power of community and collective action in making a difference in the lives of others.”

She extended her gratitude to Standard Bank for their tireless efforts in organising the event and congratulated them for clocking six years in managing the race.

She applauded the runners, volunteers and supporters of the event, saying: Your contributions will make a tangible difference in the lives of these brave children and your kindness and generosity would help us create a healthcare system that was accessible, equitable, and compassionate”.

The flagship athletics and wellness event to engage existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities — through a key uniting passion point; sport as well as serving as a charity,

It had a two-year break following the CoVID-19 pandemic and on its return in 2022, it was celebrated under the theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’ and was also used to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

Last year’s edition, under the theme ‘Level Up’, aimed to motivate Malawians to exert themselves further to achieve wellness and good health and to challenge people to achieve more as Malawi was recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster — which resonated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #Operation Tigwirane Manja#.

On their part, Frank Chantaya, head of corporate & investment banking, said this year’s edition marks a significant milestone in the history of the race as it celebrates its 6th anniversary.

“Over the recent years, this 21km race has become synonymous with wellness, good health and camaraderie for both professional and non-professional athletes alike.

“We are proud to have created a platform that connects Standard Bank a diverse and rich community of customers,” Chantaya said.

The Be More Race 2024 was shifted from June 15 to July 20 in honour of former Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died in a plane accident in Chikangawa forest on June 10. Chilima was also a regular participant of the Be More Race right from its inaugural event in 2017.—Editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express; pictures courtesy of FD Communications & Standard Bank