Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango joins the political arena; To contest at AFORD 2024 Convention as a technocratic politician on position of national director of economic affairs

By Duncan Mlanjira

South Africa-based Chief Economist, Chifipa ‘Chifi’ Mhango, who passionately analyses Malawi’s economic development by offering tangible solutions, has now decided to join the political arena as a technocratic politician.

Mhango, who is director of economic research & strategy for South Africa’s Don Consultancy Group says he has presented himself as a candidate at the AFORD 2024 Convention for the position of National Director of Economic Affairs.

“I will offer myself to the best of my abilities, with practical knowledge and the experience I have gained internationally to support the process of rebuilding the Malawi economy through AFORD platform,” he says in a statement.

“Time for making recommendations and thinking that change comes through delegating others to implement is over — Malawi needs a new approach and a sense of urgency in its economic development agenda. It cannot be a ‘business as usual’ approach anymore.”

He explains that “there comes a time in life when after months of reflection, prayer and fasting; God reveals the direction one must take to serve the nation better”.

“For years, I have dedicated my life to my family and career as an economist in South Africa. My record of contribution to economic direction and industrial development of South Africa is well documented through the institutions that I have worked for in both multinational private entities and South African Government owned entities, across several sectors of the South African economy.

“From the time I started my economist career as a young man in 1996, I have also had the opportunity to interact with several politicians in South African Government to the highest office in the land as well as well-known business leaders.

“I have offered myself wholeheartedly to the nation of South Africa in economic policy development and implementation, including representing the country on international platforms.

“I have also had the opportunity, over the years to interact with several Malawian leaders in Government, also to the highest office in the land. However, I never had an opportunity to contribute to Malawi directly and actively to its economic policy implementation on the ground except through recommendations on several topics.

“My moments of sadness have been to see my country of birth, Malawi, regressing in its economic performance over the years. Two years ago, on the 13th of September 2022, this pain took a toll on me that I decided to pen an open letter to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, to offer economic direction advice with a data-backed and fact-based approach, out of love for my country, in a respectful manner.

“Two years has indeed passed since then, and the economic environment in Malawi still saddens me. Our overall current macroeconomic and microeconomics fundamentals point to a worsening situation.

“In the last months since December 2023, I have engaged with leaders from several political formations on the best way forward for the country. I have been involved in intensive and robust discussions in shaping a new path towards re-directing our consolidated efforts to the economic development of our beloved country, Malawi.

“We indeed did put a deadline of end of June 2024 to set this agenda in motion.

“My fellow Malawians, between 9th June 2024 to date, so much has happened in our country, that required one to take a sober approach and cooling moments to reflect deeply on the political and economic landscape of our nation that we all love.

“Upon a deep reflection, it is with great pleasure that I have decided to serve and contribute to the economic development of my country of birth, utilising the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), the Party which I helped its structure formation, as one of the founding members of Chancellor College AFORD Wing, with my other well-respected colleagues and friends.

“My fellow Malawians, change does not come on a silver platter — change can only be effected by those that are aligned to it, through taking up leadership positions in society.

“The transformation of the Malawi economy, from a regressing to a progressing economy is the change that I align to.

“Thank you very much, and I wish all Malawians a prosperous new path for the country, as we prepare towards General Elections set for September 2025.

“God bless Malawi and its people, your humble servant Chifipa ‘Chifi’ Mhango.”