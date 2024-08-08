Chief economist Chifipa Mhango applauds Chakwera for condemning cash handouts by MCP candidates to entice votes from delegates

* I usually don’t comment on political matters, as I stick to the economy

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the official opening of three-day Malawi Congress Party (MCP) 2024 elective convention, President Lazarus Chakwera condemned party post aspirants for enticing delegates with money, saying it is sad this is happening amid concerns of rising corruption in the country.

Ahead of the elective convention, there were reports of some aspirants who were glaring discovered to be giving out millions of money to delegates, which raised serious concerns, suspicions and questions over the source of the money.

“Enticing delegates with money amid corruption concerns is bad,” said Chakwera, who is also MCP president. “Do not buy positions — it is not good for the party.”

In expressing his concern over the distribution of cash handouts, Chakwera also underscored the importance of adhering to electoral laws — cautioning that bribing delegates is a contravention of the law.

He also condemned people using his name to gain positions within the party structure, stating that delegates must use their voting rights without fear or intimidation when selecting party office bearers.

Chakwera thus urged the delegates to vote wisely even if they were enticed with cash handouts, emphasising on the importance of choosing leaders who are dedicated to serving the interests of the MCP and the entire nation.

In reacting to the President’s disdain over the cash handouts, South Africa-based Chief Economist, Chifipa Mhango — Director of Economic Research & Strategy for Don Consultancy Group — who is a regular analyst of Malawi’s economic trends, welcomed Chakwera’s stand in his opening speech.

He said: “I usually dont comment on political matters, as I stick to the economy. However, today — at least — a leader of a political party has for the first time in the history of Malawi party politics since multiparty system in 1994, openly hit hard on using money to get elected into party positions.

“My fellow country people, having leaders elected on the push of cash has consequences on the economic direction of the country. There is a lot I can share insights on this topic — but I leave it for another day.

“It’s a long weekend here in South Africa, and I am following closely what is happening at this MCP convention. The standards have been set for other parties.

“What President Chakwera has done is to actually disqualify those that pushed cash to delegates. I commend that open talk in Malawi party politics.

“Well done President Chakwera — you have set the standards for the rest,” Mhango said.

He stressed that the MCP remains the strongest and the only established party in the country, emphasising that the party is for all Malawians regardless of their respective regions.

He also indicated that the MCP is the only party that has consistently won a high number of elections, including by-elections, and that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2025 election.

Thus he stressed that all individuals seeking party positions must follow all requirements, protocols, and party guidelines and also encouraged the importance of enabling all individuals seeking to participate in party positions to do so freely, contributing to the party’s progress.

President Chakwera then commended all delegates for their active role in aiding the administration for the past year and making MCP the strongest party.

The MCP elective convention is being held under the theme ‘Rebuilding the Malawi nation’ signifying the party’s major comeback after the post-elective convention.