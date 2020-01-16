Chidale finishes impressive 13th at second round Safari Tours in Nairobi

By Duncan Mlanjira

An outstanding to performance from Paul Chidale saw him finish on 13th position during second round Safari Tours in Nairobi, Kenya and is amongst the top professional golfers going into the third round scheduled for January 25.

In the first round, Chidale missing the cut at Thika Greens but he picked himself up and made the cut at the second tour which was played at Muthaiga Golf Club.

“Paul had a very bad start round at Muthaiga golf club after playing under heavy down pour,” said Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW) president Patridge Shycal.

“He netted +7 ( 79) and +2 (74) on second day to earn a slot into the top 20 players out of 52 players.

“In the third day, Paul shot even Par (72) before shooting +1 (73) today (Thursday) to finish 13th.

“So far Paul has extended his stay in Kenya to prepare for next tour on 25th January to be played at Sigona Golf Club before taking on the final Safari Tour Event to played in Kampala, Uganda early February,” Shycal said.

Shycal accompanied Chidale together with Simon Moses for the first Tour that took place from January 4-9, but Paul remained in Nairobi in order to play all the three Tours lined up to increase his chances to qualify for upcoming European Tour scheduled for March 2020.

Kenya allocates 3 slots to best African players and so far Paul is ranked 5th and he needs to perform well in order to earn an outright slot into the European Tour.

Chidale is on top of his game as he finished an impressive third in Tanzanian Open held in Arusha from November 29-December 1 at Kili Golf Club.

He was accompanied by Adam Sailesi and on Day 1, Chidale is reported to have had a bad start when he shot +7, nine shots behind the experienced and eventual champion, Dismas Indiza — who posted -2 gross 70.

He engaged extra gear for the second day to bring gross 76 and consequently found himself in top 5 and made the cut out of 38 golfers.

Sailesi also made the cut which was on +15 and only 17 golfers made it .

On the last day, Chidale posted an outstanding level par gross 72 to earn himself position 3.

The renowned and experienced Dismas Indiza scored 70, 73, 78 to take the title while another upcoming Kenyan player Justus Madoya scored 78, 74, 74 to come second.

Chidale is in Kenya also courtesy of Malawi Airlines, which once again offered free air ticket.

Sailesi and Chidale were also sponsored for the Tanzania Open by Malawi Airlines with free return air tickets.