Chibuku Products introduces ‘Kuiphula ndi Shake Shake’ promotion with grand prize at K2m

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

As part of its 55th anniversary celebration, and one way of appreciating the support by its customers, Chibuku Products Limited has introduced a new promotion dubbed ‘Kuiphula ndi Shake Shake’ — whose grand prize is K2 million each for three lucky winners from the three regions.

The promotion, which rolled out from Saturday (October 1) and run up to December 31, 2022 will see people winning bags of fertilizers (100), bicycles (60) and T-shirts (600) and others culminating into the K2 grand prize for Northern, Central and Southern customers

At the launch on Friday at Chibuku Products offices in Blantyre, the company’s national head of sales, Kon Scholtz said they decided to introduce the promotion as a thank you to the customers for their continuing strong support towards the company’s products since its inception 55 years ago.

He also said they appreciate customers support during the past 3 years when the country was going through economic difficulties due to CoVID-19 pandemic.

Scholtz added that the promotion is aimed at promoting smaller businesses for their customers and creating employment among Malawians as well as increase their customers base.

“For us to reach where we are today, it is because of the customers who have managed to stick to us all these years and we don’t take this for granted,” he said. “Our business has been growing every year, including the period of CoVID-19 outbreak.

“So, this is the simplest way of giving back for such remarkable support to our clients and we believe that through this promotion their lives will improve for better,” said Scholtz, adding that the company has injected K50 million into the promotion.