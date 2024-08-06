Chevon Butcher in heart of Blantyre CBD set to revolutionise the meat industry

* We believe that quality starts on the farm, that’s why we have searched far and wide to bring you the best meat

By Duncan Mlanjira

Newly-established Chevon Butcher, in the heart of Blantyre City’s central business district (CBD), is set to revolutionise the meat industry offering all meats except pork — beef, chevon, mutton, chicken, quals, fish, among others.

It is situated in Pagat Mall along Victoria Avenue, next to Mango Talaat and opposite Standard Bank’s Blantyre main branch.

Managing Director, Limbani Magomero said initially, the meat was to be supplied straight from his farm and that of his partner, Bob Chimkango — who is the company secretary — but they realised it was not sustainable as they were overwhelmed by lots of customers on the shop’s opening day.

“We, therefore, established a supply chain of livestock farmers in the villages, who give us traditionally raised animals,” he said. “And this proved to be a perfect set up as it is ensuring that we get great taste and excellent meat texture.

“Soon we will introduce local chicken and guinea fowls, products that are on great demand now since many people are opting for traditional food as opposed to the exotic meats.”

By establishing the supply chain with livestock farmers in the villages, Chevon Butcher is also contributing towards wealth creation in the rural areas as an off-taker.

Asked if they are offering other services apart from meat products, Magomero said for the moment, their concentration is only meat only “but soon will open a subsidiary that’ll compliment the meat shop”.

He added that on the opening day they were “pleasantly shocked” with the huge turn up of customers, saying: “We almost ran out of stocks — people responded so well even with very little marketing.

“We quickly picked up their pace and now it’s a win-win situation and Chevon Butcher is here to revolutionise the meat industry. Within two years people will get products they only see when they travel to the first world.”

On its email address, delivery@chevonbutcher.com, the butchery entices customers, saying: “Welcome to Chevon Butcher Limited, your premier destination for specialty meats and exceptional service — offering a wide variety of high-quality meats to satisfy the discerning palates of our valued customers.

“From succulent goat meat, tender beef, and flavorful mutton to fresh fish, sausages, and burgers, we have a diverse selection to cater to all your meat cravings.”

“Your satisfaction is our top priority,” says the butchery. “Our team is committed to providing a personalised and satisfying experience. We handpick our meats from trusted suppliers. We ensure that every cut meets the highest standards of freshness.

“Our traditional style and hospitality will remind you of a simpler time, a time where butchers and customers knew each other by name. Step up to our counter to chat with one of our well-trained specialist butchers and place your order for your favourite cut and preferred size of perfectly aged meat.

“We believe that quality starts on the farm, that’s why we have searched far and wide to bring you the best meat. You get old-style quality at incredible prices, which is why Chevon Butcher Shops are so popular.

“Chevon Butcher Limited is a dynamic and upcoming specialty butcher shop that is set to redefine the meat industry in Malawi. We offer a wide variety of meats, including goat meat, beef, mutton, fresh fish, sausages, burgers, meatballs, free-range chicken, and quails.”

There is also a service for special orders of unique delicacies and can be contracted through +265 888 955 101 and email delivery@chevonbutcher.com.