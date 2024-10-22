Chawinga sisters and four other foreign-based players ruled out of Scorchers defence of COSAFA Women’s Championship

* The Scorchers will begin title defence campaign against Botswana tomorrow, October 23

Malawi Scorchers are in Gqeberha, South Africa their title defence of COSAFA Women’s Championship but without six foreign-based players, sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga; Chimwemwe Madise; Ireen Khumalo; Chioma Okafor and Vitumbiko Mkandawire — who have been ruled out to their club engagements.

The Scorchers will begin title defence campaign against Botswana tomorrow, October 23 before facing Madagascar on October 26 with the last group stage game being against Mauritius on October 28.

This year’s tournament has four groups and only group leaders will proceed to the knockout phase.

According to Fam.mw, coach Lovemore Fazili has trusted the services of 23 players for his squad that has five new faces — goalkeeper Yamikani Kawonga (MDF Lioness), Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Soccer), Tendai Sani (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers) and Catherine Kachala (MDF Lioness) while Bullets Women’s Pilirani Malora returns to the squad after missing for over five years.

The full squad is:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens), Yamikani Kawonga (MDF Lioness);

Defenders: Patricia Nyirenda (MDF Lioness), Bernadetta Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Faith Chizimu, Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (all Ascent Soccer), Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa Women);

Midfielders: Letticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer), Carolyne Mathyola (Silver Strikers Ladies), Sara Mulimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lioness), Lyna James, Tendai Sani & Pilirani Malora (all Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Jessie Yosefe (Civil Service Women);

Strikers: Vannesa Chikupila (Green Buffaloes-Zambia), Mary Chavinda (Rayon-Rwanda), Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe-DRC), Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies), Catherine Kachala (MDF Lioness).

Tabitha also missed the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2023 due to club engagements and her captaincy was ably handled by her sister Temwa, who walked away with the Golden Boot having scored nine goals and was also voted Player of the Tournament.

The Scorchers won their COSAFA Women’s Championship title for the first time after beating Zambia 2-1 and recorded a 100% record as they qualifed for the semifinals having won two of their group matches and drew one before going on to beat Mozambique in the last four.

The Scorchers first beat 2022 finalists and favourites, South Africa’s Banyana-Banyana 4-3 before annihilating eSwatini 8-0 in their second match in which Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show as she netted four to become the top scorer with 7 goals as she set her sights for the Golden Boot she finally won.

Other scorers for the Scorchers at the tournament were 3 from Sabinah Thom; 2 each are from Leticia Chinyamula and Asimenye Simwaka and one each from Vanessa Chikupira, Rose Kadzere and Carolyne Mathyola.

A report on COSAFA Media platform indicates that the Scorchers have had some tough tussles with Botswana down the years, including a 1-1 draw in 2022 and a 0-2 loss in 2018.

But they have had the better of Madagascar on all three occasions they have faced them at the regional showpiece since 2018, winning 2-0 twice and 3-1 on their way to the title last year.

Malawi are the fourth side in as many years to lift the trophy after South Africa, East African guest nation Tanzania and Zambia were also recent victors.

The tournament gets under way today when eSwatini play debutantes Seychelles at 14h00 CAT before hosts South Africa face neighbours Namibia at 17h00 CAT.

All games are to be streamed on FIFA+, with a dedicated tournament page that can be found here.

For the first time this year, COSAFA reports that video assistant referee (VAR) will be used from the final group games onwards as the licensing of match officials in the region to use the system has allowed for a greater number of matches to feature the technology.

Groups C and D have three teams each and they both start on Thursday with perennial contenders Zambia taking on Angola at Gelvandale Stadium at 12h00 CAT, before Mozambique are up against Zimbabwe at 15h00 CAT in Group D.

Zambia have reached the last four in each of their last seven visits to the competition and aside from their victory two years ago, have two silver medals and three bronzes. They were runners-up to Malawi in the last campaign.

South Africa have never lost to their three opponents before and edged Namibia 1-0 at the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2022, and then beat eSwatini 3-0 last year and 5-0 in 2020.

South Africa’s very first international back in 1993 was against eSwatini as they won 14-0. They have not met Seychelles previously in senior women’s competition, with the latter making their debut in the regional championship this year.

Namibia faced eSwatini three times at the COSAFA Women’s Championship between 2018 and 2022 and won on each occasion. eSwatini have yet to make it past the pool stages since their debut in 2002, while Namibia finished second in 2006 and fourth in 2022.

Mauritius have lost all nine previous games they have played at the COSAFA Women’s Championship and are the lowest ranked team in this year’s competition at 194 in the world and 46 in Africa.

Angola were finalists on home soil in 2008 but have battled to get out of the pool before and since then. Comoros have played in four of the last five championships but have also not progressed to the knockouts.

Zambia met Angola in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying late last year and won both legs 6-0, while they also beat them 3-1 at the 2023 COSAFA Cup. Angola will be sick of the sight of them.

Zambia also played Comoros at last year’s tournament and won 5-1. Angola beat Comoros 5-0 when they clashed in Gauteng.

Group D will be a highly competitive. Zimbabwe were tournament winners on home soil in 2011, and also have two silver medals to their name. They finished fourth last year.

They were pipped to the bronze in 2023 by Mozambique, who completed their best ever showing.

Lesotho have yet to make it past the group stages but are dangerous on their day with star player Boitumelo Rabale while Mozambique beat Zimbabwe 2-0 last year but lost 4-0 in 2019.

They last met Lesotho in 2018 and won 2-1 and Zimbabwe also played Lesotho in 2023 and edged them in a 2-1 win.—Additional content by COSAFA Media; editing by Maravi Express