Chance for Silver Strikers to sit at the top of the 2023 TNM Super League season

* As they date bottom of the table Extreme FC on Friday at Bingu Stadium

* Second placed Mighty Wanderers up against Mafco on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium

* Third placed Chitipa United face Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday at Karonga

* Defending champions Big Bullets only to rejoin the title race Thursday next week against Civil Service United

By Duncan Mlanjira

After been beaten 2-3 by Bangwe All Stars on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium that saw them being dislodged from the runners-up spot of the 2023 TNM Super League season, Silver Strikers must be working out on their shortfalls ahead of their Friday fixture against bottom of the table, Extreme FC at Bingu Stadium.

Ahead of their match against Bangwe All Stars, the Bankers had already being displodged from the second spot after Mighty Wanderers drew 0-0 away to Chitipa United in Karonga, with the Nomads claiming the runner-up slot at 33 points.

Chitipa United, who are this season’s team of the moment, also have 33 points but are third having been separated with Wanderers by goal difference — 11 for the Nomads and 6 for the Inkhalamu

A win or draw for Silver on Sunday would have seen them reclaiming the runner-up slot as they had 32 points and a goal difference of 14 — but it was not to be as the Pieter de Jongh side conceded two quick goals in the first half and despite coming from behind to level the scores, Bangwe took the lead again in the late minutes.

Meanwhile, Chitipa United, who dropped points for the first time at home by drawing with Mighty Wanderers on Saturday, date Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium in what will also be a crucial match for them to claim the second spot — at least for 24 hours since the Nomads are up against Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Chitipa United, known as the Inkhalamu, had won all of their nine home matches and have earned the praise of the surprise package of the season on third position with 33 points after 18 games.

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets are still leading the table with 34 points and with a game in hand despite not playing this weekend as they were on a CAF Champions League assignment in Equatorial Guinea where they beat Dragon FC 2-0.

The return match is on Sunday at Bingu Stadium and their next TNM Super League match is Thursday next week against 7th-placed Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium.

Full fixtures for Week 19 are:

Friday

Silver v Extreme FC at Bingu Stadium

Saturday

Chitipa v Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks v Karonga United at Kasungu Stadium

Blue Eagles v Mighty Tigers at Nankhaka Stadium

Sunday

Mighty Wanderers v Mafco at Kamuzu Stadium

Moyale v Bangwe All Stars at Rumphi Stadium

Dedza Dynamos v Red Lions at Dedza Stadium

Tuesday

Extreme FC v Mighty Tigers at Nankhaka

Wednesday

Red Lions v Mafco at Balaka Stadium

Karonga United v Moyale at Karonga Stadium

Thursday

Nyasa Big Bullets v Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium