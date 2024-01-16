Chakwera urges Malawians to draw lessons from John Chilembwe’s industrialisation vision

John Chilembwe, who was ordained as Reverend in the US

By Chilungamo Missi, MANA

At the commemoration of Chilembwe Day and Memorial Service of Worship at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu on Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera urged Malawians to draw lessons from the life of Rev. John Chilembwe — citing his industrialisation vision.

The President said Chilembwe sacrificed himself, together with other Malawians, to work towards liberating the country from colonialists — and in the same spirit, Malawians should work hard to ensure that their lives have improved.

“Chilembwe had an industrialisation vision,” he said. “It is worrisome that over the years government and churches have not committed themselves to promote such.

“My government is committed to fulfill Chilembwe’s dream in making Malawi an industrialised nation as stipulated in the MW2063,” he said, while calling upon the citizenry to work hard in all areas including farming and education to ensure that poverty and hunger is lessened in the country.

“Due to Chilembwe’s contributions to Malawi, today I am declaring that Phalombe District Hospital be called John Chilembwe Hospital.”

Born in 1871, Chilembwe died on February 3, 1915 and is reported to have been buried at Esparanza Estate in Mulanje but his grave has not been traced since it had no clear mark of identification.

Before his death, Chilembwe established PIM church in 1900 and in October 1914 he wrote his first pastoral letter condemning the Nyasaland Government and asked it to address grievances by Malawians.

In December, 1915 he wrote a second letter which government promised to respond. However, he was warned that the colonial government was planning to arrest him, and this prompted him to start an uprising on January 3, 1915 which led to his death.

The 2024 Chilembwe Day and Memorial service was held under the theme ‘Enlarge Our Territories Lord’.

President Chakwera, Vice-President Saulos Chilima and Cabinet Ministers donated K4 million, K3.5 million and K6.5 million respectively to PIM.

President of PIM in Malawi, Rev. Wilson Mitambo promised that the church will offer continued support to government in development saying, as a church, they need a better Malawi that is geared to uplifting living standards of its people.

“As one way of contributing to development, we realise that education is key to the development of a country,” he said. “As PIM, we have plans to establish a university in the area and build secondary schools but all these need government’s support.”

He, therefore, urged Malawians to promote love and unity including continuing with Chilembwe’s work when he stood up against colonialists in the country.

Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu Central Constituency, McTimes Malowa appealed to government that, besides celebrating Chilembwe Day, it should also consider scaling up affordable inputs programme (AIP) beneficiaries to ensure food security in the district and the country at large.—Pictures by Arkangel Tembo, MANA