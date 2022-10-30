Chakwera urges churches to compliment government efforts in accelerating development

The President and the First Lady in St Andrews CCAP Church

By George Mponda, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated the need for churches to continue complementing government efforts in accelerating development in the country, saying though the country was going through hardships, the citizenry need to continue to be productive.

The President said this when he and the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera joined Congregation of St Andrews CCAP Church of the Livingstonia Synod in Mzuzu for Sunday Service.

“My prayer is that God should help all of us to be productive in all endeavors so that our common vision of achieving exclusive wealth, industrializationis implemented through the MW2063.”

He added that government would continue with programmes meant to uplift people’s social and economic standards.

In his sermon entitled ‘We are born for a purpose’, Moderator of Livingstonia Synod, Rev. Reuben Msowoya said although Malawians going through a lot of miseries like CoVID-19, polio and cholera, the fact that people are still living means God has a purpose for Malawians.

“Malawi as a nation is not poor and we have resources,” he said. “Therefore, we need to be hard working as we fight greed, dishonest accumulation of wealth, lies and drunkenness — because these things hinder people from seeing the face of God because he hates unproductive lives.”

Rev. Msowoya advised Malawians to refrain from corrupt practices, saying God does not bless sinful people.

Secretary General of the Livingstonia Synod, Rev. William Tembo hailed Chakwera whom he described as a servant leader and that Malawi is blessed to have such a President.

“As members of the CCAP Church, whether under Livingstonia Synod or Nkhoma Synod, we would like to assure you that we will support you to attain the MW2063 because we are well aware that you came into office during tough times and you have only been two years in office.

“Therefore, although the times might seem dark, one day it will still shine, said, who added that Chakwera has been working hard to ensure Malawians are cushioned against hardships which are being faced worldwide.