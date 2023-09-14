Chakwera unveils First Capital Bank as anchor sponsors of Presidential Charity Golf tournament

* The commitment of K100 million is an encouraging shot in the arm to become a self-reliant nation

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday unveiled the First Capital Bank (FCB) as this year’s as anchor sponsors of Presidential Charity Golf tournament sponsor at a ceremony that took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The President hailed FCB’s gesture, observing it was a step towards Malawi becoming a self-reliant nation, saying: “I am delighted to recognise First Capital Bank as the main sponsor which aims to raise money for supporting the victims of Cyclone Freddy and providing much needed assistance to needy students from our universities across our great nation.

“The unveiling of First Capital Bank as the diamond sponsor with a commitment of K100 million is an encouraging shot in the arm to become a self-reliant nation for even where we have vulnerable citizens.

“Self-reliance demands that we ourselves should be the ones to help our own citizens and not rely on outsiders,” said the President, while assuring FCB and all other sponsors that the funds realised from the tournament will be used exclusively for the specific purpose for which they have been raised.

FCB Chief Executive Officer, Agnes Jazza said the bank’s commitment to the noble cause reflects the core values that define First Capital Bank and its dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

“Your Excellency, as a good corporate citizen, we feel duty bound to complement Government’s efforts in the areas of education, health, and sports, which are our key focus areas for corporate social responsibility.

“Over the last decade, First Capital Bank has been dedicated to empowering the youth through our scholarship programs. We believe that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future, and thus, we have proudly supported over 500 students in their pursuit of knowledge and dreams.

“Today, we renew our commitment to this cause, reaffirming our pledge to provide opportunities to those who aspire to soar higher, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

Jazza added their mission extends beyond education, saying: “We understand that sometimes, nature’s wrath can devastate entire communities. I recall somberly, the devastation caused recently by Tropical Cyclone Freddy and the havoc wreaked on the lives of so many.

“First Capital Bank donated MK100 million and launched a relief drive to provide immediate aid and assistance to the victims. We did not stop there, through the Malawi Red Cross Society, we have contributed to the construction of two residential homes for families who lost everything, giving them a chance to rebuild their lives.”

She emphasized that FCB’s support towards the Presidential Golf charity initiative, is being sone “with a sense of duty and purpose, saying it: “It represents not just a financial contribution but a symbol of our enduring commitment to the well-being of our communities.

“In closing, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, your Excellency, and the Presidential Golf charity committee for the tireless efforts in Chairty work, and to all of you here today for your support.

“Together, we can make a difference that will echo through generations, providing hope, education, and a brighter tomorrow for Malawi.”

In his remarks, Golf Union of Malawi president, Gift Chidya Gondwe said they are humbled that the FCB has made the contribution towards the presidential charity cause, saying: “This gives us a sigh of relief and a lot of hope that other organisations will come forward with support.”

Gondwe added that the Union targets to raise K400 million this year has managed to collect K200 million, but expressed hope that the target will be met soon.

He thus called on other corporate and international partners as well as well-meaning Malawians to come forward and support the cause — observing that as a result of Cyclone Freddy, Malawians were passing through difficult times.

Taking place on October 7 this year, the State President is expected to tee-off the tournament.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express