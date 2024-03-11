Chakwera tours Karonga’s value addition Nthola-Illola Rice Processing Plant

* Producing 50 tons of rice per day and ensuring the rice is of great quality — starting from the field up to processing

* Government is supporting the project with financial resources through GreenBelt Authority

By Tawonga Moyo, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday visited Nthola-Illola Rice Processing Plant in Karonga to appreciate the factory’s contribution to value addition chain in rice production and marketing.

The President was taken inside the factory where he was showed different rice processing stages and also interacted with rice farmers who are beneficiaries of Nthola-Illola Irrigation Scheme, which is under GreenBelt Authority (GBA).

GBA Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chidzungu said besides the establishment of the plant, the facility motivates farmers to produce high quality rice.

“This plant, which will be producing 50 tons of rice per day, is crucial in ensuring that our rice is of great quality — starting from the field up to processing which include value addition for farmers to maximise their gains.”

Chidzungu then expressed gratitude to government for ensuring that the project is supported through the provision of financial resources.

In her remarks, chairperson for Nthola-Illola Cooperative Scheme, Mbachi Nyasulu said the processing plant will greatly improve rice business.

“On behalf of my fellow women here at Nthola-Illola, I express my gratitude to government for this factory, which is the first of its kind in the Northern Region,” she said.

Sub-Traditional Authority Mwangolera said Karonga is greatly depends on rice for food and economic development, hence the initiative will go a long way in improving lives of people in the district.