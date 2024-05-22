Chakwera to open 34th Malawi International Trade Fair tomorrow



* Exhibition will showcase various industries and sectors that exemplify the private sector—MCCCI

* Participants should expect to gain comprehensive insights into the local competitive landscape

* And make informed business strategy adjustments based on market trends

Maravi Express

The Office of the President & Cabinet (OPC) will tomorrow open the 33rd Malawi International Trade Fair at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre, which will be celebrated under the theme ‘Boosting Malawi’s Export Capacity through Enhanced Production’

On its part, the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCCI) says all is set for the International Trade Fair, which has over 170 exhibitors.

In an interview with Nation Online, MCCCI communications executive Orama Chiphwanya said exhibition will showcase various industries and sectors that exemplify the private sector, adding: “Participants should expect to gain comprehensive insights into the local competitive landscape and make informed business strategy adjustments based on market trends.”

Last week, MCCCI head of business, linkages & events, Linda Pete told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that among the local exhibitors are international and that the key activities for this year’s trade fair include award presentations to best exhibitors, networking sessions, family entertainment, business workshops and seminars, among others.

Pete, therefore, called upon business persons and organisations to patronise the trade fair grounds to see and learn from businesses that will be exhibited on the trading days.

Gate charges after the opening day are K2,000 per head and K1,000 for students on specified school days, as according to official MCCCI Facebook page.

In an interview with MANA last week, Alinafe Mpoka — senior marketing & business development officer for Small & Medium Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI) — said a number of small scale businesses have registered to showcase their products on the day.

Mpoka added that the trade fairs help promote local businesses and help other small and medium enterprise owners to learn from international companies during the business workshops and networking sessions are always lined up.

She further said through the trade fair, upcoming businesses will be able to put their local products on the map though the business linkages and networking with local and international markets.

Also on the cards is a collaboration of MCCCI with mHub to link unemployed young people in Blantyre with potential employers and help them in various financial boosting elements.

mHub chief executive officer, Elijah Limbani Mkandawire told the media that they are “looking forward to an event where the youth will be coming in and being coached on how they can get jobs while at the same time being connected to potential employers”.

“Besides that, we have also an element where there are some youths who are not looking for jobs but are running businesses and they need financial injections.

“So, this will be a platform where they will be linked to potential investors that can bring in some capital to their different entrepreneurial portfolios,” Mkandawire said.—Reporting by Beatrice Ligomeka, MANA, edited by Maravi Express