Chakwera recognises role played by Goshen Trust for Malawi’s participation and triumph of 2023 COSAFA Women’s Champions

By Patricia Kapulula, Mana

President Lazarus Chakwera took cognizance that Prophet Bushiri’s Goshen Trust played a big hand when it provided K39 million package that enabled Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to send Malawi Scorchers to South Africa where they won the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

He made this special mention when he hosted the Scorchers to a luncheon at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Wednesday where he appealed to the corporate world to join the cause by investing in women’s football.

He emphasized that women football has great untapped potential which needs to be promoted by investing in the team, saying: “The Scorchers have proved that we have a winning team. These are the qualities we all have to embrace in building a new Malawi as enshrined in the MW2063.

“We are thankful to Goshen Trust and other partners for stepping in to help the Scorchers travel to South Africa,” he said after Scorchers captain, Temwa Chawinga appealed for investment towards the team, saying it lacks infrastructure making them to train in unconducive football pitches.

Soon after their arrival on Tuesday, FAM also hosted the Scorchers to dinner at Sunbird Mount Soche where Temwa described the feat as a big statement that women’s football has the potential to put the country on the map if supported.

“It is now time for women’s football in the country to be treated in the same breath as the men’s game,” she said. “We need an equal share of the sponsorship cake from the corporate world.

“As women’s football players, we lack a lot of things and we are happy that this triumphant return home has raised awareness about our needs.”

Nyamilandu and National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) chairperson, Adelaide Migogo concurred with Temwa that women’s football has been undermined for far too long.

“Prior to the COSAFA event, the Scorchers failed to join other prestigious competitions such as the African Championship due to lack of funds,” Nyamilandu said. “With this success, we hope to get more corporate support towards women’s football.”

At the dinner with the President, Nyamilandu expressed concern that women’s football suffers investment discrimination as it receives minimal support.

“We can no longer continue ignoring women football,” he said. “Time has come that we should invest in this sport as there is tremendous potential. I therefore, appeal to the corporate world to invest in our women.”

On his part, President Chakwera lavished the Scorchers with K1.5 million each and a 35×25 metre plot in Area 45 in Lilongwe to all players and the technical team as a token of appreciation.

The money is on top of what K1 million which FAM has given as a bonus as well as each of the squad members receiving K200,000 as appearance fees, K1 million as game bonus for winning five games at K200,000 per game and US$1,500 (about K1,753,500) external travel allowance.

In total each player will get about K4 million from FAM — taking consideration that the Scorchers won the accolade for the first time since the cup was introduced in 2001.

At the dinner soon after arrival, Nyamilandu also paid tribute Goshen Trust for the K39 million package that enabled FAM to buy air tickets to travel to South Africa for tournament, saying: “At the moment we were approaching them, we didn’t have any money for this tournament.

“When the door opened it gave us the drive to join this competition. But I look back and say what if we had withdrawn. Would we have witnessed this glory? No!

“We believe everything happens for a reason and for us this has happened to tell us to fully support women’s football. While we have been looking for this baby all these years single handedly, we would like the private and the public sector to come and join hands with us for this baby to grow and reach its full potential,” Nyamilandu said.

The Scorchers won the 12-team tournament after winning all their five matches, culminating in a 2-1 triumph over Zambia in the final.

They set the ball rolling by beating hosts and record seven-time champions South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 3-4, before thumping e-Swatini 8-0. They wrapped up their Group A assignments with a 3-1 win over Madagascar. In the semi-finals, Malawi edged Mozambique 2-1.

In individual awards, Temwa bagged the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards as well as two Player of the Match accolades. In all the matches played, the Scorchers earned Player of the Match titles with the other from Asimenye Simwaka, Madyina Ngulube and Sabina Thom — who scored the grand final winner deep in referee’s optional time.

Before the K60 million sponsorship from Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Goshen City, Malawi women’s football had endured over a decade of lack of support from the corporate world.

Despite producing a number of foreign-based players such as China-based Temwa and her sister Tabitha, who plays for French giants PSG, Malawi women’s football only relied on financial support from FAM.

From 22 mtches played, 70 goals were scored were with the biggest victory being Malawi 8-0 eSwatini 0 in group stages. The top socorers are Temwa Chawinga (9 goals); 5 from Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa); 5 from Sarah Jere (Zambia); 3 from Fridah Kabwe (Zambia) and Sabinah Thom (Malawi).

Two each are from Leticia Chinyamula and Asimenye Simwaka (Malawi), Deolinda Gove (Mozambique), Balothanyi Johannes (Botswana), Luvunga (Angola), Kesegofetse Mochawe (Botswana).

With one each from Hadhirami Ali (Comoros), Amelia Banze (Mozambique), Caupe (Angola), Emili Cazembe (Mozambique), Ennety Chemhere (Zimbabwe), Vanessa Chikupira, Rose Kadzere, Carolyne Mathyola (Malawi), Lone Gaofetoge (Botswana), Millicent Hikuam, Ivone Kooper (Namibia), Sikhanyiso Magagula (Eswatini), Cina Manuel (Mozambique), Matuvova (Angola), Lucia Moçambique (Mozambique), Priviledge Mupeti, Rudo Neshamba (Zimbabwe), Lushomo Mweemba, Jackline Nkole (Zambia), Eddelsisingh Naris (Namibia), Nobukhosi Ncube (Zimbabwe), Tenanile Ngcamphalala (Eswatini), Khesani Nkuna (South Africa), Agness Phiri (Zambia), Rina Raharimalala (Madagascar), Mohamed Roukia (Comoros), Sambo (Angola), Samkelisiwe Selana and Sphumelele Shamase (South Africa).

Own goals were by Hadhirami Ali (Comoros) and Benadetta Mkandawawire (Malawi).—Additional reporting by Maravi Express