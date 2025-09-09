Chakwera pledges to rework on Nsanje Marka road to complement railway to unlock economic opportunities for Nsanje

* Bangula-Marka railway rehabilitation project will enhance Malawi’s socio-economic development once in operation

* Transportation cost of goods will go down and companies will come to invest here in Nsanje as goods from Beira will be offloaded in Nsanje

By Robert Nayeja, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged that once given another mandate after September 16 election, his administration will rework on Nsanje-Marka road so that it should be durable for effective transportation of goods and services to complement the Bangula-Marka railway system.

Chakwera is in Nsanje where he is conducting whistle stop campaign tours and he emphasised that the Bangula-Marka railway rehabilitation project will enhance Malawi’s socio-economic development once in operation.

The President added that the railway project will, among others, help reduce prices of goods, saying this was another key milestone in the transport sector and overall national economy.

“Transportation cost of goods will go down and companies will come to invest here in Nsanje as goods from Beira will be offloaded in Nsanje,” Chakwera said, while asking people of Nsanje to vote for him and his administration to complete rehabilitation works of the railway.

He stressed that a good rail network facilitates effective transportation of goods — thus needs to be complemented with a durable Nsanje-Marka road.

At Nsanje Boma, President Chakwera assured the people that he is committed to restore its township status, saying it was one of the key towns in Malawi where a lot of economic activities were taking place providing a lot of economic opportunities due the railway line.

He emphasised that the rehabilitating of the railway will certainly bring back the township status because there will be a lot of economic opportunities taking place once the railway is operational.

The President also boarded a staff train coach as he inspected the rail line to appreciate progress of the rail line project and Senior Chief Chimombo attested to that the railway project will stay for generations and that it will enhance economic opportunities for the people of Nsanje and Malawi at large.

He was welcomed by thousands of people, including political, traditional & religious leaders and the business community, and people.

Notable figures accompanying the president include; MCP second vice-president for the South, Abida Mia; Minister of Energy, Owen Chimanika; MCP regional chairman for the South, Peter Simbi, and veteran politician, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba.

His first stop at Mtowe, Senior Chief Chimombo hailed Chakwera’s administration for implementing several projects that have transformed people’s livelihood in Nsanje.

He cited the railway, school blocks, health facilities and Malawi Police Service staff houses as remarkable strides under the MCP-led administration.

The President will also conduct whistle stops at Tengani Camp in Nsanje South Central Constituency and at Bangula Trading Centre in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in the district.

After Nsanje, Chakwera will also tour Chikwawa where he will make stops at Nsangwe, Miseu Folo and Nchalo trading centres.—Editing by Maravi Express