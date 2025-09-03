Chakwera pledges to continue revamping railway transport system

* We want to make the railway fully operational so that it offers an affordable transport option for goods

* I have already discussed with my counterpart in Zambia at Mkaika that the Nacala Corridor must be functional

By Vincent Khonje & Robert Nayeja, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

On his campaign trail in Mchinji yesterday, President Lazarus Chakwera pledged to continue revamping Malawi railway transport system to provide cheaper and more efficient means of moving goods and passenger service.

Speaking at Kamwendo Trading Centre, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate in the September 16 elections said the railway — linking Zambia from Lilongwe to Mchinji — has already been inspected, saying: “We want to make the railway fully operational so that it offers an affordable transport option for goods.

“I have already discussed with my counterpart in Zambia at Mkaika that the Nacala Corridor must be functional,” he said.

Malawi railway network is headquartered at Limbe in Blantyre connecting with Mozambique through Limbe-Marka in Nsanje and connecting with Zambia’s Chipata Border through Limbe-Nkaya-Salima-Lilongwe-Mchinji.

At Nkaya, the rail branches off to Nayuchi for the Entre-Lagos border post of Mozambique. There is also a rail system from Moatize in Mozambique that passes through Mwanza-Neno-Nkaya-Liwonde up to Entre-Lagos that transports coal for Mozambique’s export.

Last week, Minister of Transport & Public Works, Jacob Hara inspected the Bangula-Marka railway rehabilitation works in Nsanje, which has been completed and he assured that prices of goods and other commodities in Malawi will decrease by 40% once the railway, part of the Sena Corridor, is operational.

Hara explained that transport costs account for 50% of goods prices, and the rail line will cut these costs for the benefit of the nation: “Railway transport is very cheap, and this will facilitate reduction of prices of goods,” said Hara, adding that the government will also save foreign exchange by spending less on transporting goods.

He said the rehabilitation demonstrates President Chakwera’s commitment to promoting Malawis transport sector, saying: “Most people did not believe when President Chakwera said he wanted to revamp this railway line.

“I am delighted today to inform all Malawians that the railway project is indeed taking shape. The rail line has reached Nsanje Boma, meaning that very soon we will be offloading goods from Beira at Nsanje Boma.

“Such infrastructural development takes time and huge sums of money, but in the long run, people will appreciate its benefits,” said the Minister while emphasising that the project will bring new infrastructure at Nsanje Boma, with construction on the railway station and warehouses set to commence in the coming weeks.

“All the trans-shipment will take place at Nsanje Boma as we continue constructing the railway up to Bangula and then connect to Limbe,” assured the Minister, while Group Village Head, Nthukuso expressed satisfaction with the rehabilitation works, noting that many of his subjects have secured jobs at the construction sites.

“So many investors are acquiring plots to construct lodges and hotels,” said the traditional leader. “This is an indication that once trains start moving, Nsanje will regain its lost economic glory.”

The government is constructing the 72km railway line at a cost of K142 billion in the Lower Shire, connecting Malawi to the Mozambican Indian Ocean port of Beira — which originally stopped operating following destruction during the civil war in Mozambique in 1983.

On September 4, 2024, President Chakwera witnessed the first delivery of fuel by train to Malawi through the Sena Corridor after 41 years.