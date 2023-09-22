Chakwera pleads for debt cancellation in his UNGA address

* Malawi is in distress because its debt is unsustainable and so our call on behalf of all LDCs on this matter remains the same — cancel the debt



By Lisa Kadango-Malango, MANA in New York

Most least developed countries (LDCs) like Malawi are distressed with the burden of never-ending repaying of debts which has seen their economies failing to catch up with those of the developed countries, President Lazarus Chakwera said in his address at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

He thus called on developed countries and global money lending international institutions to consider cancelling debts owed by such struggling economies, saying the idea of ending poverty by the year 2030 as advocated in the Sustainable Development Goals would become another lip-service if the developing countries are not written off.

“We need decisions and actions on debt, for like most LDCs, Malawi is in distress because its debt is unsustainable and so our call on behalf of all LDCs on this matter remains the same — cancel the debt.”

Chakwera reminded world leaders that the UN family has made minimal progress in past years in terms of economic growth due to, among other things, the CoVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and the war in Ukraine — emphasizing that this was more reason the developing countries must be relieved off their debt burden.

This is President Chakwera’s second address to the UN General Assembly and this call for debt cancellation is a follow-up to his maiden address last year when he appealed to advanced economy countries nations to emulate the example of China in forgiving African countries some of their debts.

Heads of State and Governments have been deliberating to this year’s 78th United General Assembly Conference under the theme: ‘Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity progress and the sustainability for all’.

President Chakwera continues to engage heads of various international institutions to lobby for financial support to assist Malawi to regain economic growth.

Meanwhile, during the equal campaign summit by Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) on the sidelines of the UNGA, the First Lady Monica Chakwera said Malawi is championing women and girls rights to close the gender gap in the country by creating an equal society for all, has said.

She said Malawi’s incumbent leadership is committed to empower women and girls through education, saying: “Malawi, under President Chakwera, is putting qualified women in higher positions. It is safe to say that most powerful positions are held by women.



The First Lady emphasised the profound significance of closing the gender gap that hinder the potential of women and girls in a society.

“Malawi stand to drive a change to empower women and girls through bursary programs based on vulnerability criteria targeting girls and boys selected to grant aided secondary school by not leaving anyone behind.”

She further said the deeply rooted gender norms and discriminatory practices have hindered the potential of women and girls in the society hence the need to unite to ensure girls receive education on par with their male counterparts.

She thus urged traditional, religious and political leaders to recognise and championing the equality of girls and women protecting them from gender based violence and promoting their participation in decision making processes.

The First Lady told the delegates that most women are trapped in abusive relationships but empowerment will grant them the urgency to stand up for themselves

In her key note address, USA First Lady Jill Biden called for African ladies to rise up and championing the empowerment of women and girls in the society, saying women nurse, nurture teach and build — hence the need to be independent and make critical decisions about their lives.

“We have never been silent but women are silenced,” she said. “We must join hands and keep going to change peoples lives and make informed decisions.

“Let us strengthen our sisterhood and make a difference to build the world our sons and daughters deserve,” she said while urging all African First Ladies to build momentum and work together to create an equal society to closing the gender gaps for a better tomorrow.

President of the First Ladies forum, Namibia’s First Lady, Monica Geingos called for African ladies to fight for gender equality in the society, saying: “Let’s stand up and fight for higher positions and put women and girls on a platform to access quality life, lets create doors for greater opportunities and remove barriers that hinder women rights.”