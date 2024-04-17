Chakwera orders mandatory training for civil servants



* As he officially launches Malawi School of Government at Kanengo campus in Lilongwe

* We deemed it necessary to establish the Malawi School of Government to provide essential training for civil servants

By Leonard Masauli, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has issued a directive for the compulsory training of all civil servants to enhance efficiency and ensure effective quality service delivery for Malawian citizens.

He made this announcement during the official launch of the Malawi School of Government at Kanengo campus in Lilongwe on Wednesday morning, saying he noted the prevalent disorganisation, poor coordination among departments, and inefficiencies within the civil service system upon assuming his office.

“When I entered government, I found disorganisation, poor coordination, and a lack of dedication,” he said. “However, recognising the importance of addressing these challenges, we deemed it necessary to establish the Malawi School of Government to provide essential training for civil servants.

He directed the Secretary to the President & Cabinet (OPC), Colleen Zamba, along with District Commissioners, to ensure the mandatory participation of untrained civil servants in the institution’s training programmes.

Highlighting the significance of Public Sector Reforms, Chakwera emphasised the pivotal role of civil servants and stressed the importance of training, which will be facilitated by the Malawi School of Government.

On her part, SPC) Zamba underscored the essential nature of training for civil servants, describing the civil service as the nerve centre of Malawi’s economic growth: “The vitality of our system hinges on continuous training. It is imperative to equip civil servants with the necessary skills to enhance efficiency and productivity.

“The mandatory nature of these trainings is crucial, as practical skills are essential for effective service delivery,” she emphasised.

The merger of the Staff Development Institute and the Malawi Institute of Management into the Malawi School of Government, aims to enhance the performance of public service by offering diverse programs tailored to better serve Malawians.

Professor Asiyati Lorraine Chiweza, Director General of the Malawi School of Government, highlighted the institution’s role in professional development.

The launch ceremony marks a significant milestone for the Malawi School of Government, signalling a new era in the provision of professional training, consultancy, research, and advisory services for both the public and private sectors.

The development underscores the institution’s commitment to contributing to Malawi’s developmental agenda outlined in MW2063 national vision.

On his Facebook page, President Chakwera said “the servanthood philosophy, as drawn from the Super High-5, largely derives from expectations of professional civil service that efficiently serves the needs of all Malawians”.

“To attain enhanced performance in public service delivery, my administration established the Malawi School of Government in 2022 to harmonise the training infrastructure of the civil service and make it relevant to Malawi Vision 2063 aspirations.

“MSG, officially launched today, is also a timely remedy in addressing the persistent chaos that has entrenched unprofessional traits in the civil service for decades.

“These elements include incompetence, laxity, lack of coordination among government offices and poor decision making by office bearers. We remain determined to restore the civil service to a once stellar institution on which this nation was built.”—Additional reporting by Maravi Express