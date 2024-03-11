Chakwera orders construction of dyke along North Rukuru River to prevent flooding

The situation last week after flooding of the river

By George Mponda, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), in coordination with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and relevant ministries, to construct a dyke on the northern side of North Rukuru River to prevent flooding.

Chakwera was speaking on Monday in Karonga at Kambwe Noil relief camp where he cheered up flood survivors and made a symbolic presentation of relief items to the people.

“In 2021, we constructed another dyke along North Rukuru River to prevent flooding from spilling over to settlement areas,” he said. “However, people of the northern side of the river are still affected by floods.

“This area should also be protected, hence I am ordering the MDF to coordinate with the relevant ministries to construct another dyke so that the river should flow without causing damage.”

The President further warned against diverting relief items for unintended purposes, saying the tendency piles more misery on the people who need such assistance more.

“You know perpetrators of this malpractice but you choose to hide them — instead, you blame public officers for such unbecoming behaviour.

“Let us stop this cruelty for the benefit of our relatives who are seeking shelter in camps,” he said.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa districts asked for more relief food aid, better accommodation, blankets and mosquito nets, among other items for the flood survivors.

“It is really true that there some traditional leaders divert relief items to their homes and I would like to warn them that once they are caught, they will be prosecuted and dismissed from their positions,” said the Paramount Chief.

Rev. Moses Chimphepo, DoDMA’s director of disaster response & recovery, said about 4,555 people became destitute following the damage caused by the floods and that 516 people are currently living in camps and about 688.8 hectares of crops were damaged.

The President is in the Northern Region to appreciate the extent of the devastation caused by the floods and on Sunday he attended church service at the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia where he applauded the clergy for complementing government’s efforts when the country is struck with disasters.

Chakwera noted that the church never chooses to be silent when calamities befall the nation, but is always quick to render a helping hand which demonstrates good relationship between government and the church.

He said such a positive relationship between the church and government is crucial in spearheading the MW2063 national vision, saying: “It is a great privilege for me to worship here today. I applaud the great work the Synod of Livingstonia does.

“When we faced cholera crisis last year, you took a step to help and I’m grateful. In the education and health sectors, the church is always active to help.

“When we talk of MW2023, it is important to note that each one of us can accomplish our goals faster through mindset change. Once a vision is shared and repeatedly shared, it becomes everyone’s vision.”

Chakwera quoted the scripture from Acts 16, where Apostle Paul’s companions agreed with the vision he had and took a step to help him accomplish it, saying such a spirit is what can help build the country.

Chakwera supported the church’s tiling project with K5 million and CCAP Synod of Livingstonia general secretary, Rev. William Tembo thanked the President for his continued quick response to disaster affected areas, saying it demonstrates fatherly love.

In his sermon titled ‘Raising the Bar’ taken from Exodus 17:10-13, Moderator for the Synod, Rev. Reuben Msowoya called upon Malawians not to be ordinary spectators of what is going on in their nation but take responsibility in making things better.

“We don’t need spectators,” he preached. “Good citizens work for their lives, family and nation. We need to raise the bar as a nation by taking responsibility of everything that concerns us without always expecting to receive something. God doesn’t bless lazy or jealous people.

“Our nation is blessed with natural resources. We just need to change our mindset and work in unity to defeat poverty. We need to have a vision and strive to reach where we want to be.” said Msowoya.—Reporting in Mzuzu for MANA by Tawonga Moyo