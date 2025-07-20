Chakwera last to present nomination papers on Wednesday, July 30 for September 16 presidential election

* Joyce Banda will first on Thursday, July 24; Peter Mutharika on Friday, July 25; Atupele Muluzi on Saturday, July 26 along with Kondwani Nankhumwa; Dalitso Kabambe on July 27; Michael Usi of July 29

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released the schedule for the presentations of nominations papers for the September 16 election — in which incumbent, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will be the last on Wednesday, July 30 at 13h30 after independent Smart Swira had done so at 09h00.

In the schedule of 19 presidential candidates, former President Joyce Banda (2012-2014), will be the first to present her nomination papers on Thursday, July 24 from 09h00 — to be followed by independent candidates Adil Chilungo (13h30) and Daniel Dube representing National Patriotic Party representative (15h30).

The following morning, Thursday, July 25, another former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (2014-2019) — representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — will honour his from 09h00 alongside independent Milward Tobias (13h30 and National Development Party (NDP’s) Frank Mwenifumbo at 15h30.

Representing United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi will do the honours on Saturday, July 26 from 09h00 followed by former Leader of Opposition when he was with DPP, Kondwani Nankhumwa — now representing his own People’s Development Party (PDP) from 13h30 and independent, Cosmas Felix Chipojola 15h30.

UTM Party’s Dalitso Kabambe will be next on Sunday, July 27 from 09h00 along with Akwame Banda of Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi (AAA) from 13h30 and Rev. Hardwick Kaliya (15h30).

There will be two presentations on Monday, July 28 for David Mbewe of Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP) at 09h00, followed by People’s Transformation Party (Petra) president, Kamuzu Walter Chibambo (13h30).

Current Vice-President, Michael Bizwick Usi — representing Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party will be expected at BICC from 09h00 on Tuesday, July 29 from 09h00, followed by Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP) president, Jordan Sauti (11h00) and former Vice-President in UDF administration, Cassim Chilumpha from 13h30 — representing Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD).

Conspicuously missing from the aspirants is a representative of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), whose present is Enoch Chihana — and from an impeccable source, he is expected to be unveiled as running mate.

The source, who is privy to the matter, hinted that the major turning point is the choice running mate — adding that Joyce Banda will be dominant on Thursday “but she is an outsider in these elections. No one is focusing on her. I believe she will put Chris Daza.”

Meanwhile, MEC advises the aspiring candidates and their entourage “to strictly adhere to the allocated time slot as each session is expected to take an hour” and that supporter’s shouldn’t “celebrate peacefully, and must avoid confrontation — especially when they meet each others’ teams”.

“The number of people allowed inside the nomination venue will be limited to maintain order and security,” said the statement from MEC issued by Director of media & public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

“All attendees must comply with directions from election officials and security personnel. There will be tight security at the venue and any individual or groups involved in violence or disruptions will be arrested and prosecuted,” emphasises the statement.