Chakwera impressed with locally assembled zero carbon emission motorcycles

Chakwera test rides the motorcycle around Kamuzu Palace grounds

* Their efforts are contributing positively to Malawi’s transition from a predominantly importing to an exporting economy

* I am delighted that Malawi is on the right trajectory to realising our dreams as a nation in line with the MW2063 agenda

* Of a self-reliant, industrialised, middle-income nation—President Chakwera

By Duncan Mlanjira

President Lazarus Chakwera took time to sample an electric motorcycle which a group of Malawian young engineers brought for his appraisal yesterday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The motorcycles are being assembled in the country in collaboration with some foreign investors and the President said on his Facebook book that of his great interest was that these motorcycles produce zero carbon emissions.

“This kind of reconstruction of key innovations aligns with our goals of fully adopting climate-smart technologies in building a greener and sustainable economy,” he said.

“I expressed gratitude towards their efforts for they are contributing positively to Malawi’s transition from a predominantly importing to an exporting economy.

“I am delighted that Malawi is on the right trajectory to realising our dreams as a nation in line with the Malawi Vision 2063 agenda of a self-reliant, industrialised, middle-income nation.

“My administration will continue to create a business-friendly environment for investors in all sectors. I have since asked the company to develop a strategy for scaling up production which will resultantly create more jobs and wealth.”

As is the case of Malawians trying to shoot down any initiative not done by themselves, Wisdom Sankara Kamkondo Jnr. responded by sneering: “Why does everything require you to praise foreign investors? They end up owning the rights to it.

“Why can’t you make the iniative to encourage local investors to invest in these projects?” to which Chris Kaiche agreed, saying: “Did the presidency help with the construction of this vehicle? Could Malawi have done this all on its own?

“Why doesn’t the Government through the Ministry of Transportation initiate a program that helps local Malawians import electric motor vehicle and electric motorcycle parts from places like China and have us assemble them here — made in China but assembled in Malawi. How are these ideas hard to think about.”

Bapatendenge Robert chided the two and several other negative minds, saying: “Malawians, we are too negative on anything. Honestly this may be borrowed technology, but manufacturing by ourselves is the best way to go and must be applauded and encouraged. A journey starts with a step.”

Christopher Daniel concurred, saying “the President is busy rebuilding the country and we other people with backwards mentality always born with the mentality of critizing only and nothing comes from them.

“…Lets assist our leader to build our nation. Palibe adzabwele kudzatikonzera Malawi wathu. Dziko limamangidwa ndi eni ake. Anthuwo ndi feyo aMalawi wokonda dziko lawo ndi Mtsogoleri wathu. Zikomo.”

While applauding this project as a move forward, Daniel asked the President to keep on supporting SMES “because they control a lot on country’s economy” and gave an example of India’s SMEs, which contribute a lot in boosting its country’s economy.

“Proud of you, my President — with Cannan we will reach. Together as one we will build a strong Malawi. Malawi, we are a blessed nation [which has] skilled people and with the resources we have, our nation will build our own small Dubai (it’s an example).”

Joseph Aaron Gadama said: “A thousand mile journey begins with a single step — this is the vision we all should envisage. Electric vehicles (EV) will eventually be the future vehicles worldwide. It’s a good humble beginning, the future is bright.”

Gift Kasambara implores on the President to financially support these budding engineers, saying just being proud of them will not help but to be funded so that they enhance their own innovations.

He suggested the establishment of an innovative center in each district spot out very creative and innovative minds ideas for further enhancement.

Born Sakala agreed to this, saying there are many talented young Malawians who lack such exposure and support as accorded these young engineers he hosted.

“As a country, we really need to use such talents, expose it, and support it so that we can be an exporting country. People are talented in many sectors but seems one of our biggest enemy to this development is politicising everything.

“Giving everything a political eye has failed to take us anywhere,” Sakala said.