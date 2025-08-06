Chakwera emphasises significance of preserving cultural heritage to foster national unity

* As he graces Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) fundraising dinner held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe

By Patience Longwe, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised the significance of preserving cultural gathering in fostering unity and promoting cultural identity.

Chakwera made the remarks on Saturday evening during the Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) fundraising dinner held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe — organised to raise funds for Kulamba Festival 2025, the Chewa annual event that is held in Mkaika, Zambia every August.

“Cultural heritage is key in promoting peace and unity, as well as enhancing social-economic development among Malawians,” said the President, adding that cultural festivals play a crucial role in advancing different development initiative in the country and, also, in promoting peace and unity.

The annual event in Mkaika Village in Katete District of the Eastern Province of Zambia, brings together Chewa chiefs and their subjects from Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique to pay homage to their Paramount Chief, Kalonga Gawa Undi.

Chakwera thus called on traditional leaders to advocate for peace during campaign periods, recognising the influential position they hold in shaping societal values and behaviours.

“By promoting peaceful coexistence and respect for one another’s cultural practices, Malawi can harness its cultural diversity to drive national progress.” he said.

On his part, Senior Chief Lukwa — who coordinates the Chewa people in Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique — applauded Chakwera’s presence, describing it as a testament to his exemplary character and kindness towards the Chewa people and all Malawians.

“President Chakwera’s leadership is a beacon of hope for our nation, and we appreciate his efforts in promoting unity and cooperation among all Malawians,” Lukwa said.

He underscored the importance of unity among the Chewa people, saying collective efforts can help eradicate detrimental practices and preservation of valuable traditions.

“When we stand together, we can eliminate bad practices and preserve good traditions that benefit our communities,” he said.

Lukwa, therefore, urged the Chewa people to continue supporting President Chakwera’s initiatives, adding that it has always been tradition for Chewas to back leaders from diverse backgrounds.

Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, commended President Chakwera for his exemplary leadership, which the Minister said represents all Malawians, regardless of their tribal background.

“President Chakwera’s inclusive approach is a breath of fresh air for our nation; he does participate in different ceremonies such as the uMtheto, uMlhangano, and Chiwanja Cha Yao, among other occasions.

“These actions demonstrate his dedication to embracing Malawi’s diverse cultural heritage,” he said, while also applauding Chakwera’s development initiatives which are being implemented across the country without bias.

“These initiatives aim to unite the nation, promoting a sense of shared purpose and belonging among all Malawians,” he said.