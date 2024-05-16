Chakwera commends PMI and Pyxus Malawi for their efforts in making Malawi self-reliant in achieving food security

* Malawi Agriculture Mechanisation initiative to assist smallholder farmers in improving crop yield and maintaining soil fertility through the use of tractors

* PMI pledges its continued support for modern agricultural mechanization, school feeding programs and other initiatives

Malawi News Agency

President Lazarus Chakwera has launched the Malawi Agriculture Mechanisation initiative which has been funded by Philip Morris International (PMI) and to be implemented by Pyxus.

He thus emphasized the importance of investing in agricultural mechanization to enhance Malawi’s agricultural sector while at the same time commending PMI and Pyxus Malawi for their efforts in making Malawi self-reliant in achieving food security.

The President added that the initiative will assist smallholder farmers in improving crop yield and maintaining soil fertility through the use of tractors, to be accessed through loans.

He urged the beneficiaries to responsibly repay their loans to ensure the sustainable progress of the project and he also urged the Ministry of Agriculture to be proactive in ensuring the full implementation of the initiative.

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale expressed the Ministry’s commitment to making Malawi an agricultural-driven nation, highlighting that through the PMI initiative, they will continue to support President Chakwera’s vision of revolutionizing the agriculture sector through mechanization.

Kawale also commended Chakwera for fostering trust among development partners and donors, leading to increased funding and donations to Malawi under his administration.

Controller of agriculture extension & technical services, Dr Alfred Mwenifumbo assured President Chakwera that the Ministry of Agriculture is well-equipped and committed to intensifying efforts to implement the program.

Mwenifumbo added that to address the shortage of tractor operators, the Ministry will collaborate with TEVETA to train tractor operators, while the Alliance for a Green Revolution Agriculture (AGRA) has also committed to train 200 tractor operators.

Managing Director for Pyxus Agriculture, Ronald Ngwira emphasized that improving agricultural sustainability is a key priority aligned with the launch of the Malawi Agriculture Mechanisation initiative

He expressed optimism that the PMI initiative will enhance the livelihoods of both commercial and subsistence farmers in the country, leading to increased productivity.

Pedro Braga, vice-president of Global Technical Operations for PMI — one of the biggest buyers of Malawi tobacco — pledged PMI’s continued support for modern agricultural mechanization, school feeding programs, and other initiatives in the country.

He also commended President Chakwera for his vision and political will in spearheading the implementation of the initiative.

Giving an overview of the initiative, Dr Grant Roberts, PMI’s director for global technical services, emphasised the organisation’s strong relationship with Malawi farmers and their commitment to mechanizing the country’s agriculture sector through the provision of equipment.

He stressed that the PMI initiative will also help overcome barriers faced by smallholders and local entrepreneurs in improving livelihoods through mechanisation.

Temwanani Phiri, one of the beneficiaries of the initiative, expressed gratitude to PMI and Pyxus for providing support, stating that it will not only benefit farmers but also help in doubling agriculture productivity in the country.