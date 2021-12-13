Chakwera calls for refocused efforts in promoting SADC vision

Chakwera poses with directors of the SADC Secretariat

Nellie Kapatuka, MANA in Gaborone, Botswana

President Lazarus Chakwera says much work still remains in the fulfilment of the vision cast by SADC’s founding fathers, which was to economically liberate the southern Africa while calling for united and refocused efforts in the implementation of SADC programs and vision.

He said this on Monday when he addressed members of staff of the SADC Secretariat at the SADC House in Gaborone, Botswana, where he is for the 41st Summit under the theme ‘Bolstering Productive Capacities in the Face of CoVID 19 Pandemic for Inclusive, Sustainable Economic and Industrial Transformation’.

Chakwera said the region has evolved from being a coordinating conference to being an active regional community focused on development and unity, emphasizing on the need for countries in the region to work closely together especially in dealing with challenges arising from crises like CoVID-19.

“I know that making progress on multilateral matters is no easy task these days, as we continue to contend with the effects of the CoVID-19 pandemic — a complex and ever-shifting enemy.

“But the complexity and longevity of the pandemic has also highlighted our interconnectedness and our need to work together more, not less.”

Chakwera said the chosen theme resonates well with the SADC vison and agenda, saying it will take forward the implementation of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap for 2015 to 2063 and also the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020 to 2030.

He has since called for renewed efforts focusing on consolidating the SADC community by leveraging areas of excellence and implementing priorities.

“Our task is simple, but not easy. Our task is to increase regional integration and development. Our task is to become a united front against the common enemies of poverty, cross-border crime, terrorism, civil conflict, climate change, natural disasters, unemployment, and pandemic.

“Our task is to strengthen regional ties between member states to withstand and diffuse new and emerging threats against our security, prosperity, liberty, and dignity. Our task is to insist to all our partners that the SADC we want is a SADC that was once safe, rich, free, and good.”

The SADC chairperson also challenged his Executive Secretary to ensure that regional programs are not just strategically aligned with national policies and strategies, but also with continental and global development processes such as the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

The President then took a chance to pledge his support to work closely in addressing institutional and political obstacles in the path of the region’s journey towards economic integration among other critical issues.

He has since announced the establishment of the Chakwera Prize for Public Speaking, which will invite recorded submissions of college students across Africa articulating their innovative ideas for strengthening Pan-African unity.

On his part, SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Mpedi Magosi reaffirmed the Secretariat’s commitment in delivering its responsibilities in order to maintain the image of SADC as a credible organization.

Magosi then pledged to continue fulfilling the ultimate objective of sustaining peace and security and also accelerating socio-economic development through deeper integration of member states.

Chakwera was briefed on the mandate, functions and structure of the SADC Secretariat and division of responsibilities and was also taken through the SADC priorities and the overall status of the regional integration agenda.

Upon arrival, the president toured the SADC library named after Jullius Nyerere, to appreciate the SADC history collection where he unveiled a plague in honor of his visit — a SADC tradition done during a visit by a sitting chairperson to the Secretariat.